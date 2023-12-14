Insider Has Harsh Take on Raiders Coach Job: ‘No-Man’s-Land’

On the surface, there is a lot that would appear to be attractive about being the Las Vegas Raiders coach. There are stars on the roster, players who are well-liked and respected around the league, like Davantae Adams and Maxx Crosby. The owner, Mark Davis, might be flighty, but he is willing to spend, and the team’s facilities are top-notch. They play in a city that can attract free agents and, as a bonus, in a state that has no income taxes.

Yet, in examining the 10 NFL coaching jobs that are most likely to come open in the coming weeks, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell does not think very highly of the prospects for the next Raiders coach. That could make the job a difficult sell to the likes of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, Raheem Morris of the Rams, Eric Bieniemy of the Commanders or Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who could be among the top candidates for the job.

He ranked the Raiders’ job ninth out of 10.

“There simply isn’t a lot to work with for a coach taking over this Raiders job,” Barnwell wrote. “At 5-8, the Raiders have been competitive this season, but they continue to be stuck in a no-man’s-land between rebuilding and contention, despite a few veteran standouts. Whoever takes over, whether it be interim coach Antonio Pierce or an outsider, will need to convince team owner Mark Davis to firmly go in one direction or the other.”

Maxx Crosby Wants AP to Remain Raiders Coach

Of course, the current office-holder for Raiders coach is interim Antonio Pierce, who garnered good feeling all around back when the team started 2-0 after the firing of Josh McDaniels at the end of October. But three straight losses, including a monumental flop in a 3-0 loss to the Vikings, has taken some of the steam out of the possibility of Pierce keeping the job.

Pierce does have the backing of players to remain as Raiders coach beyond this year. Last week, Crosby told the NFL Network that he would like to see Pierce return, along with interim general manager Champ Kelly.

“I have been very honest, and I have been very open about it. I love those guys. AP and Champ, I’ve been close with them ever since they been here. Before they got the jobs now. Selfishly, I want them to continue to be the head coach and GM. I’ve been very honest with them. I told Mark Davis the same thing,” Crosby said.

Can Mark Davis Be Patient?

When Crosby says that he “selfishly” wants Pierce to return, he is referring to the fact that he has had to contend with new Raiders coach after new Raiders coach in his five-year career—Pierce is the fourth on his list.

Should the Raiders move on from Pierce, they’re likely to move on from rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell, too, and find one in the upcoming 2024 draft. A rebuilding move like that will require patience, something Davis has not shown with any Raiders coach.

“More than anything, a new quarterback and coach will need time and patience,” Barnwell wrote. “In 2018, Davis fired Jack Del Rio one year after a 12-win season and stripped power from general manager Reggie McKenzie, who had painstakingly rebuilt the most exciting Raiders team in more than a decade after taking over while the team was in cap hell. Gruden resigned because of his off-field behavior in 2021, while McDaniels was let go before the midway point of his second season.”

A new Raiders coach would have to contend with that history. They’ll also have to contend with the Chiefs in the AFC West. That’s daunting.

“Whoever takes this job is going to require at least three seasons to build a roster capable of competing with the Chiefs,” Barnwell wrote, “who are both better and younger than the Raiders. … It’s OK to be old if a team has a championship-caliber core, but the Raiders don’t have enough beyond Adams, Maxx Crosby and Kolton Miller.”