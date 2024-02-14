Raiders Predicted to Trade up for ‘Rocket-Armed’ Star QB on Day 2

One of the fascinating aspects of this offseason is to consider what, exactly, might happen with the Raiders quarterback position. There are so many legitimate quarterbacks available in free agency, via trade and through the NFL draft that it is possible to envision 10 or 15 options being added to the Raiders mix. One that has lingered throughout the season, in part because he is an old-school Raiders type with a long-ball arm: Washington star Michael Penix Jr.

Penix certainly has the credentials. The lefty was outstanding last season, not only leading the nation in passing (4,903 yards in 15 games, which broke the Washington record that he set) but doing so by nearly 400 yards over No. 2 on the list, Oregon’s Bo Nix. He was third in all of college football with 36 touchdowns.

And at Pro Football Focus, in their newest NFL mock draft, Penix winds up with the Raiders through a costly—a third-round pick in 2025 to move 10 spots—but potentially fruitful deal that gets the Raiders up to No. 34, the second pick in the second round. As PFF details it:

Raiders receive: A 2024 second-round pick (No. 34)

A 2024 second-round pick (No. 34) Patriots receive: A 2024 second-round pick (No. 44), a 2024 seventh-round pick (No. 224) and a 2025 third-round pick

Michael Penix Jr. an Ideal Raiders Quarterback

There is a lot to like about Penix, especially for those who know a bit of Raiders history. He is an Al Davis-type, a deep-ball gambler who not only has the strength to get the ball down the field but has the accuracy, too. He could be a key to getting the most out of the Raiders’ wide receiver crew of Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and speedy second-year man Tre Tucker.

In its assessment of Penix, Bleacher Report wrote:

“Michael Penix Jr. is a stationary pocket passer with a live arm and a penchant for pushing the ball down the field. Everything with Penix’s game starts and ends with arm strength. The ball explodes out of his hand. He can bomb it 60 yards down the field with the flick of the wrist, as well as attack tight windows to the intermediate range.

“Penix is at his most accurate down the field as well. Penix isn’t afraid to use his arm, either. He’s always hunting for shots down the field.”

As Pro Football Network wrote of Penix: “Rocket-armed left-handed thrower with elite drive velocity and high-end arm elasticity.”

Age, Injury History the Big Concern

There are drawbacks with Penix, though.

He is not likely to be a first-round pick because he has a long and spotty injury history. Thanks to adjusted Covid-19 rules, he was a sixth-year senior last year, having transferred from Indiana for his final two years of eligibility, and has twice required season-ending surgery for a torn ACL in his right knee, in 2018 and 2020. He also has twice had his season shortened because of shoulder injuries.

Penix turns 24 in May, another drawback. At the same time, he could arrive in the NFL ready to play.

It would be a surprise if the Raiders went into next year, with a veteran group of offensive weapons and an excellent defense, and handed the keys over to a rookie quarterback. But Penix might be different because of his polish and his poise.

The Raiders do have Aidan O’Connell on hand, too. A Raiders quarterback room that has Penix, O’Connell and a veteran backup/fringe starter is a realistic option.

But then again, there are so, so many options for the Raiders at this point.