Legendary QB Quits Raiders After Feeling Unwanted: ‘Don’t Think I’m Needed Here’

The Las Vegas Raiders have made sweeping changes throughout the organization this offseason. They have a new head coach, general manager and team president. The Raiders are going to be run very differently going forward with so many new pieces calling the shots.

One person who was hired during the Jon Gruden era was Randall Cunningham. The former star quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings was brought on to serve as team chaplain. He went to college in Las Vegas, Nevada, and opened up a church called Remnant Ministries in the city in 2004.

Cunningham was hired by the Raiders in 2020 but his stint was short-lived. The former quarterback revealed that he has decided to resign from his position as team chaplain. He explained his reasoning to Chris Tomasson of TwinCities.com.

“I kept calling and calling and calling, trying to contact the right officials to get the OK on what the direction was with Coach McDaniels, but it just went by, and finally I said, ‘I don’t think I’m needed here anymore,’” Cunningham told Tomasson. “He texted me one time and he said, ‘I’m looking forward to you and your involvement here. And I said, ‘Feel free to call anytime.’ And I never received a call back. And I just figured that was kind of like a sign for me it is time for me to move on.”

Ex-#Vikings star QB Randall Cunningham said he resigned as Raiders' team chaplain last month because the team mostly wouldn't return his phone calls & he didn't think he was "needed here anymore’’ under new coach Josh McDaniels. He was hired by Jon Grudenhttps://t.co/Ph4RusUWJH — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 10, 2022

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Cunningham Believes Players Need Someone Like Him

Based on Cunningham’s comments, it appears that he was frustrated with McDaniels’ lack of communication. The new head coach has had quite a busy offseason and keeping the team chaplain happy likely wasn’t at the forefront of his mind, especially one he didn’t hire.

Obviously, Cunningham has earned a lot of respect around the NFL due to his career so this situation could’ve been handled better. Regardless, it remains to be seen if the Raiders will hire another team chaplain or keep the position open.

Not every player on a team is going to believe the same things but Cunningham believes it’s important for players to have someone like him around, not just for religious reasons.

“The players really need someone who is going to be like a brother, a father figure. Someone they can lean on and talk to outside of the organization, and that’s what we had in Minnesota,” Cunningham told Tomasson.

McDaniels Setting New Culture

Setting his culture will be one of the most important things that McDaniels does in his opening year. The Raiders have commonly been looked at as the bad boys of the NFL. That won’t be the case under McDaniels. He’s going to keep things buttoned up and technical.

Players will be smart and prepared in a perfect world. The 1980s are long in the past so it’s wise for the Raiders to transition to a modern culture. That isn’t to say that the edge won’t remain. The Raiders will always have an edge but the hope is that they won’t get as sloppy and undisciplined as they have in the past.

READ NEXT: Raiders DE Clelin Ferrell Put on Notice

