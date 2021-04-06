‘Still a Possibility’ Raiders Sign Top Free Agent DB, per Insider

One of the most curious things about free agency for the Las Vegas Raiders is the fact they have not addressed their secondary issues. They haven’t signed a single cornerback or safety. While they have two high draft picks at cornerback in Trayvon Mullen and Damon Arnette, the team could really use a veteran presence.

Richard Sherman has commonly been linked to the Raiders because of his connection to defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. The five-time Pro Bowler is still sitting around in free agency and it’s unclear what he plans to do. According to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur, he could still end up on Las Vegas’ roster.

“You do hear [talk about] Richard Sherman,” Tafur said on the State Of The Nation podcast, via Raiders Beat. “I still think that is still a possibility. I think he is kind of going at his own speed. I think there was a tweet that he’s in Vegas right now, at a casino, at a pool party, so he’s nearby. I think they’ve talked to him… so [that] definitely could be a match. I think he could definitely play right away so that’s the one guy that may happen before long.”

Should Raiders Sign Sherman?

Based on the fact that Sherman is hanging out at a Las Vegas casino in the offseason, it’s clear that he’s a fan of the city. Also, Las Vegas is only about four hours away from his hometown Compton, California. Outside of playing for the Rams or Chargers, that’s the closest he’ll get to playing near his home.

On the Raiders’ side of things, signing Sherman makes sense. Obviously, the team can’t give up on Mullen and Arnette quite yet. However, adding a strong leader like Sherman could really help bring them along a lot faster. He’s no longer going to be the elite shutdown corner he was now that he’s 33-years-old, but he’s probably still better than anybody of the cornerbacks on the Raiders roster. Bringing him in on a short-term deal could be a really smart move.

Sherman’s Price Should Be Lower

The biggest concern over signing Sherman has to be price. He doesn’t have an agent so he handles these things on his own. That’s likely playing a reason why things have been going so slow for him.

He also values his skill set. He was once the best cornerback in the NFL and will probably end up in the Hall of Fame after he retires. He’s still expecting to get a nice payday on what could be his last NFL contract. The Raiders haven’t been big spenders this offseason so it’s hard to see them handing him a lot of money. With cap space limited for every team this year, Sherman is going to have to play for less than he’d like. That could lead to him signing a one-year deal with the Raiders. He gets to spend a year in Las Vegas under a coach he respects. It could end up being the perfect situation for him.

