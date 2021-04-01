Raiders Rumors: 5-Time Pro Bowler Spotted in Las Vegas

NFL free agency has been going on for weeks now and the Las Vegas Raiders have still not addressed their needs in the secondary. Free safety and cornerback were supposed to be two of the positions that the team aggressively pursued but they have yet to make a notable move. Fortunately for them, there are still some good options available.

Richard Sherman looked like he would be a top target for the Raiders heading into the offseason. He and Jon Gruden shared a lot of kind words with each other on a podcast. Sherman even said that he planned to meet with the team when free agency started. There haven’t been any reports that he’s met with the team but he was just recently in Las Vegas. The Twitter account for Circa Las Vegas posted a picture of Sherman with CEO/Owner Derek J Stevens.

Kickin’ it at Stadium Swim. 🏈 NFL Cornerback Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) and his crew were spotted lounging poolside in one of @stadiumswim’s super cabanas yesterday afternoon. A Tuesday well spent! 🌊 Pictured: Richard Sherman and Circa CEO/Owner @DerekJStevens pic.twitter.com/s88viRoFnT — Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) March 31, 2021

Obviously, Las Vegas is a hot spot for many people to visit, especially this time of year for an NFL player. Just because he’s in the city doesn’t mean much but it’s interesting nonetheless.

The latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Should Raiders Be Interested in Sherman?

Whether they like it or not, the Raiders have to give Trayvon Mullen and Damon Arnette their chances to shine this season. They invested too much draft capital in both of them to give up now. However, that doesn’t mean the team wouldn’t be wise to add a veteran.

At 33-years-old, Sherman is likely past his athletic prime. If the Raiders signed him, he wouldn’t be a long-term fix for an issue that has plagued the team for years. While he’s not a true shutdown cornerback anymore, Las Vegas should strongly consider signing him. Sherman is an excellent leader. The Raiders have an incredibly young secondary and could use a hard-nosed leader to help whip them into shape. Sherman might be more valuable for what he can bring as a leader than what he can do on the field.

What Kind of Deal Is Sherman Looking At?

This far into free agency, it’s clear that the market for Sherman was a lot smaller than he was hoping for. Due to the lower salary cap, teams haven’t been breaking the bank for free agents this offseason. The Raiders are among the teams that haven’t been big spenders and they definitely don’t have much money left to spend.

If Sherman wants to play in Las Vegas, he’s going to be looking at a pretty small deal. His best bet is to take a one-year deal in the $5 to $10 million range. He can then try to get one more decent payday next offseason. It’s unfortunate for him because it’s almost impossible to see a team giving him more than $10 million a year on a multi-year contract. With the Raiders, he’d at least get to play in a state with no income tax, which could save him a ton of money. He’d also be able to play under Gus Bradley and Gruden, who are two coaches he respects.

READ NEXT: NFL GM ‘Shocked’ Raiders Would Release 3-Time Pro Bowler

