Ex-Raiders Starting CB Signs $6 Million Deal With AFC Team

The Las Vegas Raiders left the 2023 NFL Draft without a clear option for a starting cornerback. The team didn’t address the position group very aggressively in free agency so it was expected they would in the draft. Instead, they used one of nine picks on a cornerback when they took Jakorian Bennett out of Maryland in the fourth round.

With their remaining salary cap space, the Raiders almost certainly need to spend their money on adding a cornerback or two. Rock Ya-Sin started nine games for Las Vegas last season and was their best cornerback. He was a free agent this offseason and the Raiders didn’t immediately re-sign him. After the team left the draft without a clear-cut starting cornerback, there was speculation that bringing back Ya-Sin would be an option. That’s not going to happen. According to The Score’s Jordan Schultz, Ya-Sin has signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

Breaking: CB Rock Ya-Sin is signing a 1-year deal with the #Ravens worth up to $6M, source tells @theScore. Ya-Sin limited opposing QBs to just an 82.5 passer rating when targeted last season with the #Raiders. The former #Colts’ star is only 26 years old. pic.twitter.com/XMgWRhy5JQ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 3, 2023

The 26-year-old cornerback is leaving one of the worst defenses in the NFL to join one of the best. He won’t be the Ravens’ No. 1 cornerback, which could be good for him. He won’t be drawing the top assignment every week. He’s still young so a good season with the Ravens could lead to a big payday next year.

CB Still a Need for Raiders

With Ya-Sin off the market, the Raiders will have to continue to look at options. Marcus Peters is the biggest name available. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler but has been hampered by injuries in recent years. At 30 years old, his best years are likely behind him. That said, the Oakland, California, native grew up a Raiders fan and it’d be a good story for him to finally join the team. He could still have a couple of good years left if he stays healthy.

Shaquill Griffin and Bryce Callahan are other cornerbacks the Raiders could take a look at. Both have started over 50 games in their careers and could fit in Las Vegas. Griffin is the younger of the two and has been to the Pro Bowl before. He’d be worth taking a look at.

Bennett Named Draft Steal

Cornerback is a perceived need for the Raiders but it’s possible that the team is high on the players they already have. Nate Hobbs should be better with another season under his belt and the team added veterans Duke Shelley, David Long Jr. and Brandon Facyson earlier in free agency.

It’s also possible that Bennett is closer to being an impact player than people realize. Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports named him one of the biggest steals of the entire draft: