Raiders Re-Sign TE & Veteran DB, Cut Young OL

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t put much of an emphasis on bringing back players defensive coordinator Gus Bradley brought in last season. New defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has a different philosophy and is taking a much different approach. That isn’t to say that Bradley didn’t bring in good players. Denzel Perryman, who is still with the team, had a Pro Bowl year and could have a future in Las Vegas beyond this season. Casey Hayward was also a major impact player but he moved to the Atlanta Falcons.

While the Raiders decided to go a different direction with many defensive free agents, the team announced that they’ve signed defensive back Roderic Teamer, who was on an exclusive rights tender. Teamer was one of Bradley’s guys as he played under the coach with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019. He impressed the Raiders with his tenacity and aggressive style last year. He even beat out former first-round pick Karl Joseph for a spot on the roster.

Teamer was only able to play in 10 games last season due to injury and now has to prove himself to a new coaching staff. The Raiders do have openings at safety so this offseason will provide him a prime opportunity to earn a significant role on the defense. He started two games for the team last season after Johnathan Abram got hurt.

Raiders Also Sign Nick Bowers

Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden loved tight end but Josh McDaniels is also a big fan. He gets to inherit a really good duo in Darren Waller and Foster Moreau. Those two will get the bulk of the snaps for the team this season but they continue to add depth. They signed Jacob Hollister earlier in the offseason and also announced that they’ve signed exclusive rights free agent Nick Bowers.

Bowers was an undrafted free agent signing of the Raiders in 2020 and has bounced on and off the practice squad. He didn’t play any games his rookie season but suited up for five in 2021. The bulk of his snaps came on specials teams and he didn’t make any catches on offense. The easiest way for him to earn another roster spot this year is to make plays on special teams and be a great block. Moreau and Waller are very good receivers but aren’t the best blockers in the NFL at the position. Hollister is known as a blocker so Bowers will need to outshine him, especially since he has a connection to McDaniels from their time together in New England.

Raiders Waive Kamaal Seymour

The Raiders have been mostly focused on adding players but they also continue to make cuts. There’s plenty of room on the roster right now but offensive lineman Kamaal Seymour isn’t getting a chance to stick around. The team waived him with a Non-Football Injury designation.

Seymour was another undrafted free agent brought by the Raiders in 2020. He’s bounced on and off the roster but hasn’t played in any regular season games.

