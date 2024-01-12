Raiders Predicted to Add Emerging Star WR & Las Vegas Native

The Las Vegas Raiders will have a new general manager in 2024 and it’s important the team finds somebody who can draft well. The team has struggled in the draft for years, which is a big reason why they have struggled.

Depending on who the Raiders decide to hire, there could be big changes to the roster. Bleacher Report believes that the team could overhaul their wide receiver room and use their first-round pick on Washington star Rome Odunze in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Quarterback remains unsettled. Veteran wide receiver Davante Adams may be traded. Others brought in by former head coach Josh McDaniels, such as wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, may not be long-term fits in Sin City,” Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department wrote in a January 8 mock draft.

“Instead, the Raiders can reset and bring in an elite talent like Washington’s Rome Odunze.”

With how the roster currently is, it wouldn’t make sense to draft a wide receiver in the first round but if Davante Adams is traded and Hunter Renfrow is cut, it would become a position of need.

Scouting Report on Rome Odunze

Rome Odunze had a massive season with Washington and 92 passes for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns. He established himself as one of the best wide receivers in college football and is likely going to be a first-round pick.

Derrik Klassen of Bleacher Report gave a very positive scouting report on Odunze.

“Odunze is a vertical ball-winner first and foremost, but there’s so much more to his game,” Klassen said. “The two-time first-team All-Pac-12 selection is a smart, natural route-runner who understands how to make himself friendly to the quarterback. He can play inside and out, and he has enough burst and flexibility to be used as more than just a ball-winner down the field.”

It’s also worth noting that Odunze was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, and played at Bishop Gorman High School. The Raiders would be bringing back a hometown hero if they drafted him. Odunze is fast and has good size at 6-foot-3. He has all the tools to be a superstar wide receiver in the NFL.

Washington WR Rome Odunze has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, per @PeteThamel 7th ranked prospect on the PFF Big Board⭐️ pic.twitter.com/7Hw75MsChI — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 12, 2024

Las Vegas Raiders Have Bigger Needs

While Rome Odunze has the potential to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, the Raiders have far bigger needs on the roster. There’s nothing that has indicated the team will trade Davante Adams yet and if they keep him, they don’t need to use a top draft pick to address the position.

The biggest need the Raiders have is at quarterback. The goal for the 2024 NFL Draft should be to do everything that they can to get the quarterback of the future. If there aren’t any appealing options, the Raiders would be wiser to address offensive or defensive lines in the first round. The team could also be in the market for a top cornerback.

Wide receiver is actually one of the stronger position groups on the Raiders right now. Jakobi Meyers is a very good No. 2 and Tre Tucker showed strong flashes as a rookie. Odunze coming back home would be a good story but the Raiders drafting a wide receiver would be a surprise unless the roster undergoes big changes before the draft.