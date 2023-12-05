Raiders Predicted to Land Speedy 6-Foot-3 WR in 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders could enter a major transformational period this offseason. If the team decides to undergo a rebuild, that would likely mean that star wide receiver Davante Adams would be traded.

That would create a need at wide receiver for the Raiders but they could add a potential star. In a recent mock from Pro Football Focus, Trevor Sikkema projects the team to draft Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze with the No. 11 pick.

“There aren’t many receivers who move like Rome Odunze at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds,” Sikkema wrote in the December 4 mock draft. “He ranks in the 53rd percentile of open targets created, which is not common for players with his build. He is also in the 96th percentile for contested catches, hauling in more than 70% of such targets this season.”

While Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. is widely considered the best wide receiver headed for the 2024 NFL Draft, Odunze is a major player to watch. He has great size and speed while also being productive. He’s had over 1,100 receiving yards in back-t0-back seasons and is a key member of an undefeated Washington team that was selected for the College Football Playoff. If the Raiders decide to reboot the wide receiver position, he’d be a logical player to build around.

Rome Odunze Is Las Vegas Native

Another reason why Rome Odunze could be appealing to the Raiders is the fact that he’s a Las Vegas, Nevada native. He grew up in the city and went to high school at Bishop Gorman. He actually just had his first experience at Allegiant Stadium for the Pac-12 Championship game.

“I just didn’t want to go in there,” Odunze said of going to Allegiant Stadium for the first time in a November 29 interview with the Seattle Times, “until it was the real deal and I was the one that was going to put on the show.”

The Raiders have had a hard time winning over the Las Vegas fan base as many home games are overrun with fans of opposing teams. Adding a hometown hero is one way to get the locals more excited about the team.

Great to see Rome Odunze getting the national praise he deserves! One of the best WR prospects I've seen in years and a tremendous person as well. The Vegas native has been lights out once again for the Dawgs. https://t.co/bfu9DQ6uGR pic.twitter.com/YVXgvMLoXT — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 2, 2023

Where Will Davante Adams Play in 2024?

The idea of the Raiders using a first-round pick on a wide receiver doesn’t make much sense if they plan to keep Davante Adams. He’s still a top wide receiver in the NFL and the focus should be on adding a quarterback if the team has plans for Adams.

If the Raiders decide to move on, there should be trade suitors. The New York Jets have been linked to Adams due to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Any number of contending teams could also have an interest in him.

There’s no reason to keep the star wide receiver if the plan is to rebuild. He’s turning 31 in December and is passionate about winning. While he’s expressed that he wants to stay and help turn the Raiders around, the two timelines may not match. However, it doesn’t appear that Adams would be the one to request a trade. Las Vegas would need to come to this conclusion on their own depending on who the next general manager is.