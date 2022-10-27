Proposed Trade Lands Raiders Former Top-10 Pick & 2-Time All-Pro

The Las Vegas Raiders offense hasn’t been as unstoppable as many expected but it’s still been one of the best in the NFL. They are currently averaging the third most points per game (27.2) in the league and have been getting better each week. However, the defense has left a lot to be desired.

The Raiders have allowed 25.0 points per game, which is the seventh-most in the NFL. The pass rush was supposed to be the key to the defense but they are tied for the fewest in the league (9) with the Detroit Lions. Chandler Jones is only responsible for 0.5 of them while Maxx Crosby has 6.0. Las Vegas isn’t good enough at each level of the defense to have Jones not get to the quarterback.

The NFL trade deadline is nearing and there could be a great defensive piece available. Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade in the offseason but was denied. Despite not wanting to be with the Bears, he leads the NFL with 78 tackles and has 2.5 sacks. The back-to-back Second-Team All-Pro is one of the best young linebackers in the league and Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes the Raiders should trade for him by the deadline:

While Smith is playing on a fully guaranteed $9.7 million salary, the Raiders could fit him into their $10.7 million in available cap space. One big question is whether the Raiders could get Smith to commit to an extension upon his arrival. The other big question is whether Chicago can be convinced to part with the centerpiece of its defense. There’s virtually no scenario in which Smith could be acquired for a bargain, but Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler should see if there’s any way to get a deal done. Read More From Heavy Get Coached Into the Best Shape of Your Life Las Vegas made one big win-now move this calendar year by trading for Davante Adams. Adding Smith would be another one.

What Does It Take for Raiders to Get Smith in a Trade?

Smith likely doesn’t want to be with the Bears past this season and his contract will be up. However, he’s too valuable to just let walk away so the franchise tag is likely in his future. If a good trade becomes available, Chicago should be motivated to move him to avoid the headache. They already traded away star pass rusher Robert Quinn, which shows they’re open to selling assets.

Now, how much are the Raiders willing to give up for just half of a season of Smith before having to pay him? A second-round pick should be the furthest the team is willing to go and may not want to do more than a third-round pick. Smith is a great player but linebackers aren’t as valuable as cornerbacks or pass rushers. He’s only 25 so he’d help solve the Raiders’ linebacker problem that has plagued them for years. The team’s assistant general manager Champ Kelly previously worked with the Bears so he’ll have good insight if Smith is worth making a trade for.

Why were the Patriots only able to rush for 70 yards? Roquan Smith. PFF probably has him graded poorly but the tape does not lie. This man balled out. #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/Ypqx3Ki9ZS — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) October 26, 2022

Raiders Need to Commit to Fixing the Defense

The Raiders haven’t had a top-16 scoring defense since 2002. They’ve gone two decades without fielding an average defense. The team has hired defensive-minded head coaches like Dennis Allen and Jack Del Rio who couldn’t even figure out the issue.

New defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is considered one of the top defensive minds in the NFL but he has yet to solve the puzzle. He was previously considered for a head coaching job this past offseason but that won’t be the case if the Raiders’ defense doesn’t start to show more consistency.