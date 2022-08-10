Raiders Named Top Destination for 2-Time All-Pro Who Requested Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ roster is looking much improved in Dave Ziegler’s first year as general manager. The biggest move he made was trading for Davante Adams but the rest of the roster is looking solid. Even with all the big moves, the team still has $22.3 million in salary cap space, per OverTheCap.

The offense is stacked with talent and should be one of the best units in the NFL. The defense could be really good under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham but there may still be some holes. Denzel Perryman proved to be one of the better NFL linebackers last season and made the Pro Bowl. Outside of him, there aren’t many proven options at linebacker for the Raiders. Divine Deablo showed a lot of potential last season but it remains to be seen how he’ll play with added pressure.

If the Raiders think they can upgrade their linebacker situation, an intriguing option could be available. Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has requested a trade from the team and Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report believes the Raiders would be the best destination:

The Raiders have no shortage of offensive talent, but the team’s 19th-ranked run defense is another story. Denzel Perryman had by far the best year of his professional career in 2021, but it marked the first time in seven years that he had even 75 tackles in a season. Youngster Divine Deablo is a converted safety, and free-agent addition Jayon Brown fell out of favor in Tennessee last year. Adding Smith wouldn’t be cheap, in terms of pick(s) or salary. But if he’s the missing piece in the puzzle that gets the Raiders into their first Super Bowl since 2002, no one will care even a little what it costs.

Raiders Don’t Need Smith but Why Not Consider Him?

The Raiders did lose Kyler Fackrell for the season so they do have an opening at linebacker. However, trading for Smith would switch the pecking order on the defense. He would quickly become the top guy and would expect to be one of the featured defenders. If the Raiders think Deablo has a bright future, trading for Smith doesn’t make a ton of sense considering the team likely won’t have more than two true linebackers on the field for the majority of the snaps.

At the same time, having Perryman, Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones and Smith lining up at linebacker during 3-4 sets would be quite a sight to see. Smith isn’t a necessary piece to trade for but he would only help their chances of getting to a Super Bowl. He’s been named Second-Team All-Pro in back-to-back seasons so he’s proven to be one of the best linebackers in the NFL.

Raiders Aren’t Likely to Get Involved in Trade Talks

It’s a fun idea to imagine Smith in silver and black. The Raiders have struggled to maintain consistency at linebacker for years. Adding Smith would give the team a bonafide star at the position for years to come. The problem is that it’s going to take a lot to get him in a trade. He’s coming off two great years and the Bears used the No. 8 overall pick to get him in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Chicago will almost certainly want at least a first-round pick for the 25-year-old. Whoever trades for him will also have to pay him a lot of money. Shaquille Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts is making $19.7 million a year, which makes him the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL. Smith might be looking to get $20 million a year. That’d be too much for the Raiders to pay if they hope to pay Darren Waller and Perryman.

