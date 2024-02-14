Insider Would Be ‘Really Surprised’ if Raiders Went After $242 Million QB

One of the most popular quarterbacks who could be available this offseason is Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. They only traded for him two seasons ago but have already soured on him.

The Las Vegas Raiders have a need at quarterback and there’s been speculation that Wilson could be a target for them this offseason. However, Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz doesn’t see that happening.

“I would be really, really surprised, based on what I’ve been told, if it was with the Raiders,” Schultz said in a February 13 video. “I know it’s been speculated nationally but it would surprise me if Russell Wilson ended up with the Raiders.”

Wilson is just about to start the five-year, $242 million contract extension the Broncos gave him after the team traded for him. Trading him isn’t an option unless they’re willing to take on most of the contract.

According to Schultz, there’s still a chance that Wilson will return to the Broncos. If they cut him, they’d take on an $85 million dead cap hit, which would be the most a team has ever taken on. Wilson should have a number of suitors if he’s released but it looks like the Raiders won’t be among the teams showing interest.

Why Wouldn’t Las Vegas Raiders Want Russell Wilson?

Russell Wilson was once one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s a nine-time Pro Bowler and there was a lot of excitement when the Broncos traded for him. However, he hasn’t been the same player since leaving the Seattle Seahawks for the Broncos in 2022.

His numbers haven’t been terrible with the Broncos. He’s thrown 42 touchdowns to 19 interceptions in two seasons with the team. The problem is that he’s 11-19 as a starter. The team could accept that if he wasn’t making $48.5 million a season. Wilson’s been playing like a quarterback who’s worth less than half of that.

Now, Wilson at $10 million a season could be more appealing to a team like the Raiders but it seems like head coach Antonio Pierce may prefer going with a younger option. Wilson is 35 and is only likely to get worse before he gets better. Things could change if the Raiders don’t like their chances of getting a good rookie quarterback in the draft but for now, Wilson to Las Vegas seems like a longshot.

Maxx Crosby says Russell Wilson makes the funniest sound when you hit him pic.twitter.com/x00oQqipSC — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) February 9, 2024

Las Vegas Raiders Face Competition for QBs

If the Broncos move on from Russell Wilson, they’re another team picking ahead of the Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft with a need at quarterback. This year’s draft could have four quarterbacks selected before Las Vegas picks at No. 13.

It’s still early in the offseason and quarterbacks are always the most hyped position this time of year so there could be some changes. Regardless, the Raiders will likely need to trade up in the first round to get one of the top quarterbacks.

Antonio Pierce appears ready to be aggressive but it remains to be seen if general manager Tom Telesco is on the same page. The Raiders will need a long-term franchise quarterback at some point but there’s no guarantee they’ll find one this year. Until they find one, it’s going to be a major talking point.