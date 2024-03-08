Raiders to Meet With Big-Name Free Agent QB: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to add at least one new quarterback to the roster this offseason but it remains to be seen if it will be a rookie, a veteran or both. Free agency will take place before the draft so the team is set to explore veteran options first and that includes a recently released big name.

The Denver Broncos just dumped quarterback Russell Wilson despite his $85 million dead cap hit. He’s now expected to accept a league minimum contract, which would be worth $1.21 million, per Spotrac.

According to ESPN, the Raiders are among the teams that could meet with Wilson in the coming days.

“Wilson is expected to meet with other teams, including possibly the Las Vegas Raiders, sources said,” ESPN wrote in a March 8 report.

Since Wilson was released by the Broncos before free agency, he’s now free to sign with any team whenever he wants. The New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers are other teams that are showing interest in the quarterback, per ESPN. Though Wilson isn’t the quarterback that he used to be, $1.21 million is a small price to pay and easy to cut if he’s not working out.

Steelers and Giants either have met or are meeting with Russell Wilson. There are expected to be more, including possibly the Raiders, per sources. https://t.co/i9TWkVmFHp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2024

Why Las Vegas Raiders Could Be Appealing to Russell Wilson

The Steelers and Giants are interesting landing spots for Russell Wilson. Pittsburgh is always in the playoff mix but has been held back by poor quarterback play in recent years. They’d just need Wilson to be serviceable and they could make the playoffs.

The Giants don’t make much sense. They paid Daniel Jones a lot of money and were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season. Wilson with that wide receiver corps and offensive line isn’t going to be able to do much.

Out of the three teams that have been linked to him, the Raiders make the most sense for Wilson. The team doesn’t have a set starter and Jimmy Garoppolo should be released very soon. Now, Las Vegas could draft a quarterback regardless but Wilson has the easiest path to a starting job with the Raiders. He’d also be able to throw to Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers. Being able to play against the Broncos twice a year may also appeal to him if he’s feeling salty about being released.

Why Las Vegas Raiders May Not Want Russell Wilson

From Russell Wilson’s perspective, the Raiders make a lot of sense. However, it could make less sense from Las Vegas’ perspective. The Raiders were 3-0 against Wilson the last two seasons and it’s fair to question if he’s that much of an upgrade over Aidan O’Connell.

Wilson did throw 26 touchdowns to just eight interceptions last season but numbers can be deceiving. He was 7-8 as a starter and Sean Payton calling plays for him, who is one of the best playcallers in the NFL. Payton would rather lose $85 million in salary cap space just to get him out of the building. That’s pretty telling.

Yes, Wilson would be cheap so the risk is low but Las Vegas could be better off just focusing on bringing in a rookie and a lesser-known veteran like Sam Darnold or Jacoby Brissett to compete.