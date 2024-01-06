Raiders Among Favorites to Sign 9-Time Pro Bowl QB

It’s been a rough year for Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks as Jimmy Garoppolo, Aidan O’Connell and Brian Hoyer have all started games. While finding the next head coach and general manager is atop the priorities list for the team this offseason, adding a quarterback is also very important.

The Raiders could look to the draft to address the position but they’ll likely need to trade up for one of the top quarterbacks so they could look to free agency for a short-term solution. Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is likely going to be released after the season.

Though Wilson hasn’t played as well as he has in the past since going to Denver, he did throw 26 touchdowns to just eight interceptions this season, which would be an upgrade for the Raiders. According to Bovada, the Raiders are among the favorites to add the nine-time Pro Bowler this offseason.

A trade for Wilson is highly unlikely as he still has five years left on his contract. He’s most likely to get released outright, which would allow teams to sign him at a much lower price.

Is Russell Wilson a Fit With Las Vegas Raiders?

Russell Wilson should only be a contingency plan at most for the Raiders. He’s 35 and his quality of play is on the downswing. He’s simply not as dynamic anymore, which is what made him special in his prime.

The Raiders’ top priority should be adding a potential franchise quarterback in the draft. Having a quarterback on a rookie deal would allow the team to upgrade other positions in free agency while also giving them hope that the quarterback can be a star.

If the Raiders can’t trade up in the draft or a quarterback they like doesn’t fall to them, targeting a player like Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields in a trade could make sense. Wilson should be very low on the Raiders’ list of quarterback options but they could do worse if they strike out on more appealing situations.

Aidan O’Connell Disappointed With Season

Rookie fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell was thrust into a starting role this season and has had every opportunity to earn the chance to compete for the starting job next season. However, his play has been average at best. He’s thrown 10 touchdowns to seven interceptions in 10 appearances this season. He’s gone 4-5 in nine starts. O’Connell has a good arm but his lack of mobility has been a serious issue.

Week 18 against the Broncos could be his last game as the starter and he wishes this season could’ve gone better.

“Throughout it, there’s been good and bad,” O’Connell said during his January 3 media avaialbitly. “I think I’m more so just disappointed that we didn’t win more games. I think that’s what ultimately will be what hurts the most is not being able to pull out some of the games that I think we could have won.

“We’ve been in every single game, and so it’s been frustrating to not be able to go win some of those games, even coming down to the last drive. … So, that’s kind of the scar tissue that hurts. Obviously, we’ve had some good wins, but yeah, I think the lack of capitalizing on opportunities in late drives and stuff like that, I think that’s what I’m thinking about the most.”