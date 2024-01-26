Raiders Warned Against Adding Star QB Who Is Likely on the Move

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to go after a quarterback this offseason and there will be options. The Denver Broncos could move on from quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason.

A trade is unlikely due to the fact that he has five years and $242.5 million left on his contract. If he gets cut, Wilson should be able to be signed for a relatively cheap contract. However, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report believes that the Raiders are the worst fit for Wilson this offseason.

“[The Raiders] aren’t really in position to draft one of the top prospects this year, so signing Russell Wilson to a bounce-back contract might be a tempting proposition for them,” Ballentine wrote in a January 25 column.

“However, the Raiders should consider what it looked like when Wilson was paired with a first-year head coach. The relationship between Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett produced one of the veteran’s worst seasons.”

Ballentine believes it would be better for new head coach Antonio Pierce if he didn’t have to manage Wilson.

“The Raiders have an opportunity to start fresh on offense in 2024,” he added. “Pierce did a good job as the interim coach, but he is inexperienced for an NFL head coach and managing a veteran quarterback like Wilson is not an easy task.”

Wilson doesn’t cause issues off the field but he brings a certain level of star power to a franchise that can be difficult to manage, especially considering he hasn’t played at an elite level the last two seasons.

Which Veteran QB Is a Fit With the Las Vegas Raiders?

The most talked about veteran quarterbacks who could be available this offseason are Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins and Justin Fields. Cousins is the only one who will be a free agent and wide receiver Davante Adams recently endorsed the idea of playing with him. However, he’s 35 and coming off a torn Achilles injury. He’d more make sense for an older team looking to compete.

Fields is interesting because he’s still young. The issue with him is that he hasn’t proven to be a consistent passer. He’s never thrown for more than 2,600 yards in a season. Plus, the Raiders would have to trade with the Chicago Bears to get him. Out of the veteran options available around the NFL, Fields has the biggest upside but he also carries a lot of risk. That said, if the asking price is low to get him, he’d likely be the best veteran option for the Raiders to pursue.

RUSSELL WILSON MOON BALL TO COURTLAND SUTTON

pic.twitter.com/qUKlCRPPBh — PFF (@PFF) December 3, 2023

Mark Davis Praises Aidan O’Connell

If the Raiders can’t find a quarterback option they like this offseason, it’s possible that the team could give Aidan O’Connell another shot. He played well down the stretch and ended the season with 12 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

Most importantly, he impressed the owner. Mark Davis praised O’Connell for how he played in 2023.

“I thought Aidan did a really nice job,” Davis told The Athletic’s Vic Tafur in a January 26 interview. “He won some games. He beat the Chiefs. That’s big. … He scored 63 points against the Chargers.”

O’Connell’s upside is limited but Antonio Pierce proved he could win with him. He may be the best stopgap option for the Raiders if they can’t draft a top prospect.