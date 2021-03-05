Raiders Predicament in Possible Russell Wilson Trade Revealed: Insider

When a Russell Wilson trade was first talked about, it didn’t seem real. He’s been an amazing leader for the Seattle Seahawks and hasn’t had a losing season with the team. Well, it seems like things have turned sour and a trade is actually very possible.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Seahawks aren’t actively shopping Wilson but they are answering calls. If they weren’t at least slightly open to a trade, they’d be hanging up the phone the second Wilson’s name came up. The quarterback has also given a list of teams he’d be willing to play for. With each passing day, a trade seems more possible.

Despite the fact that the Las Vegas Raiders like Derek Carr as their quarterback, they have been linked to Wilson due to his relationship with Jon Gruden and the fact that he listed them among the teams he’d play for. ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently revealed that he believes the Raiders are “the most plausible and logical” landing spot for Wilson. He even mentioned that this could be a sticky situation for the silver and black.

“[The Raiders are] a team, I think, that makes some sense,” Schefter said on his podcast recently. “Now the issue there is that the Raiders like Derek Carr. They’re not really looking to move on from Derek Carr, but if you could get a guy like Russell Wilson that would be tremendous. But is it enough to make you want to give up your first-round pick, maybe a future one, and Derek Carr to get Russell Wilson? Are you willing to give up all that to get a new quarterback when you already like your current quarterback? I don’t know that you are.”

What Should Raiders Do if Seahawks Want to Deal?

If the Raiders are even willing to take a call from the Seahawks, things could get really interesting. Carr would be a very good fit for what Pete Carroll wants to do in Seattle. He’s obviously not as good as Wilson but he’s one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL and doesn’t make a lot of mistakes.

On the flip side, Wilson would give the Raiders a bonafide superstar. He’s never played for an offensive head coach and he’d have plenty of weapons to play with in Las Vegas. He’s also a proven winner, which is something the Raiders really need. If the Seahawks like what the silver and black have to offer, they should strongly consider.

Seahawks are fielding Russell Wilson trade offers, according to Russini & Schefter | SportsCenter

Raiders Could Offer Best Deal for Wilson

The Raiders could have an edge over the other teams Wilson listed. The Dallas Cowboys don’t have Dak Prescott under contract but he’d likely have to be part of any trade. Considering all the money the Seahawks would have tied up even if they traded Wilson, there’s no way they’re going to want to pay Prescott a premium. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints don’t have a good quarterback they could send to Seattle.

Carr is a former MVP candidate and three-team Pro Bowler coming off of his best season. He’s also currently under a reasonable contract. The fact the Raiders could send him to the Seahawks would make them the most appealing trade partner. Carr plus two first-round picks might be enough to get a deal done.

