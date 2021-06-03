Raiders Decide to Bring Back Former Starting Lineman: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to make moves along the offensive line. The team moved a lot of pieces this offseason in order to get the cost of the group down. The most notable addition was first-round pick Alex Leatherwood, who is expected to start at right tackle. However, the team has added a solid insurance piece in case he’s not ready to take the mantle quite yet.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Raiders have decided to re-sign Sam Young to a one-year deal.

Free-agent offensive lineman Sam Young has agreed to return to the Raiders on a one-year deal, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 3, 2021

The 11-year veteran had to start seven games at right tackle for the Raiders last season due to injury issues surrounding Trent Brown. He played well in relief of the Pro Bowler but had his own injury issues. Young’s injuries forced the Raiders to play Denzelle Good and Brandon Parker at right tackle in a number of games. Fortunately, Leatherwood doesn’t have a concerning injury history so if Young makes the team, he’ll likely just serve as a backup for most of the year. If he can stay healthy, he’s a solid depth addition for the team.

Clelin Ferrell Impressed with Leatherwood

The Raiders offensive line is set to look very different this season. The group’s performance could hinge on how Leatherwood plays. Due to Brown’s injury issues over the last two years, the team hasn’t gotten consistent play from their right tackle spot. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell revealed that he’s been impressed by Leatherwood thus far.

“Humble kid,” Ferrell said last week. “I like the idea that he just comes in and goes to work. So, I think him coming from Alabama and me coming from Clemson, I think one of the biggest things he learned is he already kind of knew how to conduct himself like a pro. So, he already practices in a manner to where he knows the tempo; he’s not really overwhelmed with too much of the plays.

“We all know one of the hardest things to come in and do is play right tackle, or especially left tackle, in the league, so I think he’s got a good mindset so far, so early on.”

Richie Incognito Has Big Expectations for Leatherwood

One of the two returning starters on the offensive line for the Raiders will be Richie Incognito. With Rodney Hudson gone, there’s no question that the former Pro Bowler is the leader of the young group. He revealed that he has high expectations for Leatherwood this season.

“Yeah, he’s a big body,” Incognito said last week. “He comes from a storied program at Alabama, and he’s done a ton of winning — a couple national championships under his belt. He’s a quiet kid … he’s a hard worker. He’s picking up on what (offensive line) coach (Tom) Cable is laying down, and I expect him to have a big year.”

The Raiders need Leatherwood to succeed and luckily, it sounds like he’s off to a strong start.

