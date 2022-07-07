Raiders Make History With Unprecedented Executive Hire

It’s been a tumultuous few years for the Las Vegas Raiders‘ front office since the changing of cities. Former team president Marc Badain was forced to resign last year for what owner Mark Davis later referred to as “accounting irregularities.” Dan Ventrelle was promoted to replace Badain on an interim basis before he was let go by the team in May 2022.

The Raiders have been flooded with allegations of workplace misconduct in recent months as reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The team needed a steady hand to get the organization under control and they’ve finally landed on a permanent replacement for Badain.

According to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders have hired Sandra Douglas Morgan as team president.

Breaking: The Raiders have hired Sandra Douglass Morgan as their new president, according to a letter sent to employees. She’s the 1st Black female team president in NFL history. #vegas #raiders #RaiderNation — Mick Akers (@mickakers) July 7, 2022

Notably, Morgan is the first Black female to serve as a team president in NFL history. She recently served as the Nevada Gaming Control Board chairwoman from 2019 to 2021. The Raiders have relied on their new Las Vegas ties to fill key positions and Morgan is no different. She understands the market due to her experience with the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Morgan is a board member for several notable companies, including Fidelity National Financial, Allegiant Travel Company, and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp.

Raiders Make History Again

The Raiders aren’t strangers to making history so it only makes sense they’d be the first team to hire a Black female as team president. Previously, they were the first NFL team to hire a female CEO in Amy Trask. They also made Art Shell the first Black head coach in the modern NFL and Tom Flores the first Hispanic starting quarterback and head coach.

Last year, the Raiders became the first team to employ an openly gay player in Carl Nassib. Mark Davis’ father Al Davis was known for breaking barriers and always favoring hiring the best people for a job. It’s clear that the younger Davis is following in his father’s footsteps.

Morgan Sends Message to Raiders Employees

Hiring a team president is a step in the right direction but there’s still a lot of work to be done. Morgan made sure to express her excitement to the Raiders employees.

“I am thrilled to join you as we embark on one of the most exciting times in the history of our organization,” Morgan said in the letter, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I look forward to meeting each of you in person over the coming weeks.”

Now that Morgan is planning to start her work immediately, it’s time to start solving some of the issues plaguing the Raiders. She made it clear that she’s not there to gloss over workplace misconduct allegations.

“Let me be clear – I am not here to avoid or sidestep problems or concerns that need to be addressed,” Morgan said. “I’ve given long and thoughtful consideration to joining you, and I’ve done so because I believe in the promise of the Raiders. Most importantly, I believe in your core values of integrity, community, and commitment to excellence. I will expect you to embody those and to hold me accountable to doing the same.”

