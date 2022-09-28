Sean Payton Has Strong Words for Raiders HC Josh McDaniels

The Las Vegas Raiders aren’t going to fire Josh McDaniels after an 0-3 start but his seat is warming up much quicker than anybody expected. The fact that he already has failed as a head coach once certainly isn’t working in his favor. Right after his team dropped to 0-3, McDaniels had a long meeting with team owner Mark Davis, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. That’s never a good sign for a coach.

Davis has desperately been trying to build a winner in Las Vegas but he’s already had more success in his brief time owning the WNBA’s Aces. The Raiders were in the playoffs last year so the pressure is on McDaniels to make the team better, not worse. Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton knows a thing or two about tough conversations with owners and he also knows the Davis family. He believes that McDaniels is lucky that Al Davis isn’t the one he has to meet with.

“When the boss wants to see you, it probably means there’s some problems,” Payton said on “The Herd.” “The first thing I think about, because I interviewed with the owner’s father Al Davis on two different occasions, thank God he doesn’t have to meet with Al Davis because Al knew everything about defensive football. He knew fronts, he knew coverages, he knew offensive packages – he was the one owner in this league that could interview you on personnel.”

McDaniels Safe for Now

The Raiders were a playoff team last season but they weren’t some juggernaut. It was their first playoff appearance since 2016 and they had to go on a miraculous four-game win streak to end the season – all of which were one-score games. Everybody involved should be proud of what they accomplished but it likely wasn’t sustainable. That’s why Davis decided to make a coaching change.

McDaniels’ Raiders haven’t impressed to start the season but it’s only three games in a 17-game season. The idea of firing the coach right now likely hasn’t even entered Davis’ mind. He doesn’t have a track record of firing coaches so quickly. Now, McDaniels does need to start showing something. The Raiders have an expensive and loaded roster with high-end talent. There’s no excuse for them to not at least be in the playoff race. If the team continues their losing ways and doesn’t even sniff the playoffs, then it’s possible that Davis will try to get ahead of this situation and make a coaching change at the end of the year.

McDaniels Talks Overcoming 0-3 Start

This week should be extra special for McDaniels as he’ll be facing his former team for the first time as a head coach. He had a disastrous run with the Denver Broncos from 2009 to 2010 and didn’t finish his second season. Now would be a great time for McDaniels to get his first win as the Raiders head coach. Despite the rough start, he’s not ready to change his approach yet.

“Look, you believe in your approach, and you believe in your players,” McDaniels said Monday. “Those are two things that I would say I do wholeheartedly believe in. So, we know we can make better progress here as we go forward. And we know we need to do it quickly. We don’t want to lose sight of the guys that are in front of us in our division. We have two great opportunities coming up here against two division opponents. Let’s just start with week one with Denver here. and really do a good job of preparing this week.”