Raiders Could Make Sense for $98.5 Million All-Pro Defender

The Indianapolis Colts pulled off a surprise move when they decided to waive former All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard on November 21. Though he’s having a down year due to injuries, Leonard is only 28 years old and there should be teams interested in him.

The Las Vegas Raiders could be a team to watch. The team has dealt with multiple injuries to linebackers this season and their best linebacker Robert Spillane is playing with a broken hand. The defense has been much improved this season and is 13th in points allowed (20.5 per game).

Adding a player like Leonard could only help the defense. However, claiming him off waivers is complicated. He’s still under a five-year, $98.5 million contract the Colts previously gave him and it runs through 2026. A team that claims him will be on the hook for much of the rest of the contract.

It’s more likely that Leonard clears waivers and is free to test free agency. The Raiders could be appealing to the linebacker as interim head coach Antonio Pierce is a former linebacker and the players seem very happy to play for him.

Now, there are teams in contention for the Super Bowl that might be interested. That would likely be more appealing for Leonard at least to finish out the season. If he’s looking for a fun situation where he can be an impact player, then the Raiders make a lot of sense.

Shaquille Leonard Talks Release

Shaquille Leonard has been one of the best players for the Colts in recent years and one of the best linebackers in the NFL. He was named an All-Pro for four straight years from 2018 to 2021. The former second-round pick out of South Carolina State was also Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018.

He’s become an important part of the Colts and Indianapolis and he was caught off guard by the news of his release.

“It was shocking,” Leonard said on November 21, via ESPN. “I asked for a November meeting. I guess I got a November meeting. I guess you’ve got to be careful what you ask for.”

Leonard has been frustrated with his role on the Colts this season and was vocal about it. That likely played a role in why he was released but he’s moving on now.

“Everybody doesn’t understand my drive,” he said. “Everybody doesn’t understand how competitive I am. … It’s cool. There’s no hard feelings.”

Antonio Pierce Discusses Defensive Improvements

Even if the Raiders can’t land a big fish like Shaquille Leonard, the defense is in a good spot. The team was 26th in points allowed (24.6 per game) last season, which is much worse than it has been this season.

Interim head coach Antonio Pierce spoke about what has gone into the defensive improvements.

“It starts with the coaches understanding who our personnel is and playing to the strengths of our personnel,” Pierce said during his November 20 media availability. “And buying into what we’re doing. That’s the big thing. …

“As you start to have success as a team and as individuals, you start to believe in what the coordinator is saying and how he’s setting certain things up. Patrick Graham has done an outstanding job with that each and every week. … It all starts coming together. And you start building this tight-knit group (that has) pride for one another and doesn’t want to let each other down.”