Promising Raiders Rookie RB Suffers Major Setback

This offseason has been smooth sailing for the Las Vegas Raiders so far. General manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels appear to draw much less attention than the previous regime led by Jon Gruden. That’s good news for the football side of things. However, the team did get some bad news during organized team activities.

The Raiders are loaded at running back with Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake returning and the addition of Zamir White in the draft. Despite all of that talent, the team picked up an interesting undrafted free agent in Sincere McCormick. The former UTSA running back broke all kinds of school records, including for rushing yards and touchdowns.

Unfortunately, his chances of making an NFL roster could be put on hold. The Raiders announced that McCormick has been placed on the Reserve/Injured List.

We have placed RB Sincere McCormick on the Reserve/Injured list. pic.twitter.com/osXCKM5AvR — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 24, 2022

Putting him on IR this time of year isn’t a good sign. The team hasn’t revealed what happened to him but the injury must be significant. This is a major setback for the exciting young running back.

McCormick Was Recently Named Raiders’ Most Exciting UDFA

Thanks to the overabundance of running back talent on the Raiders roster, McCormick would’ve had almost no chance of making the active roster after training camp. However, he could still have a future with the team if he recovers from the injury. Prior to the injury news, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report named McCormick as the Raiders’ most exciting undrafted free agent signing:

McCormick is a talented runner who posted 3,929 rushing yards over the last three seasons, including more than 1,400 in each of the last two years. But he’s another typical story of not being big enough (5’8″, 204 pounds) or fast enough (4.6-second 40-yard dash) for teams’ liking. McCormick is a tough and decisive runner who plays behind his pads. He may not wow in any certain area, but he’s already comfortable working as a third-down back

What’s Next for McCormick?

It’s impossible to know for sure what the future holds for McCormick without more information on the extent of his injury. It’s definitely serious or else the Raiders wouldn’t put him on the IR. What will likely happen next is the team reaches an injury settlement, which will put him back in free agency.

When he recovers, he’ll be free to sign wherever. That team could be the Raiders. He did pick decide to pick them in free agency. Perhaps a stint on the team’s practice squad could be appealing to him down the road. After this season, the Raiders could have some openings at running back. Zamir White is likely the future of the position but Jacobs and Drake could be playing elsewhere. Brandon Bolden is just a third-down back and he’s getting older. White will need a backup next year if he earns the starting spot. It might be a smart move for McCormick to hitch his wagon to Las Vegas.

