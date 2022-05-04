Raiders Sign Award-Winning Free Agent Running Back

Josh McDaniels loves running backs and that has become abundantly clear. The Las Vegas Raiders already had Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake and Trey Ragas on the roster but decided to sign Brandon Bolden and Ameer Abdullah in free agency. The running back additions didn’t stop there.

The Raiders went on to draft former Georgia running back Zamir White and former UCLA running back Brittain Brown. But wait, there’s more. According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the team is also signing undrafted free agent running back out of UTSA Sincere McCormick.

Raiders signed @UTSAFTBL running back Sincere McCormick — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 4, 2022

With the McCormick signing, the Raiders now have eight running backs on the roster currently. McCormick is an interesting prospect as he’s coming from a small school. He was twice named C-USA Offensive Player of the year and was a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the nation’s best running back. Last year, he was named AP Third-team All-American. McCormick rushed for 3,929 yards in just three seasons in college and had 34 touchdowns.

Scouting Report on McCormick

Running back might be the most loaded position group on the Raiders. Making the team as an undrafted free agent will be incredibly difficult. Jacobs is a Pro Bowler, Drake is a really good veteran, Bolden is a proven third-down back and White has star potential. McCormick has proven he’s capable of taking a lot of carries but he lacks elite athletic traits, according to NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

McCormick has proven he can carry a heavy workload with consistent results over the last two years. He’s stout and strong running behind his pads through contact, but often needs a clear point of entry to get cranked up. He can be a little indecisive processing block development, which could hurt his timing quickness to get through NFL run lanes quickly. He’s a candidate to compete for a roster spot as a three-down backup.

Raiders Will Have Some Tough Cuts at RB

The Raiders running back room has become quite crowded. Jacobs and Drake should both be safe as they both have a lot of guarantees left on their contracts. White will also likely stick around due to his status as a fourth-round pick. It’s hard to imagine the Raiders would keep more than four running backs on the active roster. Bolden seems to be the most likely option for the fourth spot due to his familiarity with McDaniels’ offensive system.

However, Abdullah is a capable veteran who could steal a spot. Brown and McCormick will have the toughest time making the roster. Their best shot will be getting on the practice squad. Ragas was with the team last year but McDaniels has no ties to him, which will work against him. There could also be a surprise along the way that sees one of the players traded. Drake or Jacobs could certainly find themselves on the trade block if White looks like a stud in training camp.

