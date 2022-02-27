Raiders Named ‘Ideal’ Landing Spot for Former 1st Round Pick RB

Fixing the Las Vegas Raiders‘ running game will be a major priority for Josh McDaniels this offseason. Despite having a strong running back duo in Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake last season, the team finished 28th in rushing. A big reason for the lack of production was due to poor play from the offensive line, which was ranked as the 28th unit in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

McDaniels consistently had good running games when he was the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots so he’ll want to continue that success in Las Vegas. Drake and Jacobs are under contract for next season and aren’t going anywhere. Third-string running back Jalen Richard is a strong fit in McDaniels’ offense but will be a free agent. He might want a fresh start after six seasons with the team. If the two sides part ways, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report sees Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel as an “ideal” target for the Raiders this offseason:

Michel was a serviceable starter in 2021—totaling 845 rushing yards and averaging 4.1 yards per carry—but he might be best served as a powerful inside-rushing complement in a committee. The Las Vegas Raiders could use such a complement after losing Kenyan Drake to a broken ankle in December. Drake was a fine change-of-pace back alongside Josh Jacobs. However, the duo underwhelmed overall, and Drake may not be at 100 percent early next season.

Michel Was 1st Round Pick by Patriots

Michel just won a Super Bowl with the Rams and previously won a ring with the Patriots. He was a first-round pick by the team in 2018 and spent three seasons being coached by McDaniels. He didn’t necessarily live up to his draft status as he has never broken 1,000 yards rushing in a season. He’s also not much of a receiving threat as his career-high is just 128 in a season.

While he may never be the star running back that many thought he’d be, Michel could be a good fit on a reasonable contract. He’s more of a power runner than Jacobs and Drake, and he has familiarity in McDaniels’ system. He’d be a logical fit in Las Vegas if the Rams don’t bring him back.

Joe Thuney leads the way for the BIG Sony Michel run 😤pic.twitter.com/VsmtUYPPXb — PFF (@PFF) December 29, 2020

Running Back Not a Major Need for Raiders

There is any number of former Patriots running backs the Raiders could target this offseason but it’s not something the team should stress about. Drake suffered a broken ankle last season so his timeline for a return is still up in the air. If he’s expected to miss time next season then the need for another running back becomes bigger.

Regardless, Jacobs is the No. 1 guy and he came on very strong to end the season. After not breaking 100 rushing yards through 14 weeks, he broke 100 yards in two of the last three games and added 83 yards and 13 carries in the playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. McDaniels should have big plans for Jacobs as he’s still one of the best running backs in the league when healthy.

