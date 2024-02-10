Raiders Pegged as Best Fit for QB Who Was Once Favorite to Be No. 1 Pick

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce has made it clear the team plans to add a quarterback this offseason but it’s not clear what kind. The team will likely look to the draft and there’s speculation that they’ll use a first-round pick on a quarterback.

However, there are many teams picking before the Raiders at No. 13 that also need a quarterback. If Las Vegas can’t land a quarterback they want in the first round, they could consider options later in the draft. One of the most interesting prospects this year is former South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler. Matt Holder of Bleacher Report named the Raiders as the best fit for the 23-year-old quarterback.

“Las Vegas is widely expected to target a signal-caller in the draft, but it will be out of range for one of the top three quarterbacks in this year’s class with the No. 13 pick,” Holder wrote in February 7 column. “While trading up is a possibility, the Raiders could instead opt to draft Rattler and let him compete with [Aidan] O’Connell for the starting job in training camp.

“Arm talent has never been a big issue with the former Gamecock, so he should be able to execute Getsy’s vertical passing attack. While the Oklahoma transfer isn’t a great rusher, he did rack up 410 rushing yards in college (which includes yards lost via sacks) and can tote the rock every now and again.”

Holder also believes that the Raiders made the most sense for Rattler if he hopes to play.

“As a projected middle- to late-round pick, heading to Sin City could be Rattler’s best opportunity to get early playing time,” he added.

Spencer Rattler Was Once Favorite to Be No. 1 Pick

It’s been a roller coaster of a college career for Spencer Rattler. He was once one of the fastest-rising stars in college football and was named starting quarterback for Oklahoma under Lincoln Riley, who had already had two quarterbacks become No. 1 picks. Heading into 2021, he was the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy and the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

However, he played poorly and was benched in favor of Caleb Williams. This led to Rattler transferring to South Carolina and spending two extra years in college. It was a humbling experience for the quarterback and he’s responded well. He was this year’s Senior Bowl MVP and is starting to get some more NFL hype.

Best QB performance at the Senior Bowl hands down. Spencer Rattler has been so comfortable down here this week. Letting it rip. pic.twitter.com/Hp28d5qZie — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) February 1, 2024

Where Will Spencer Rattler Be Draft?

The talent is there for Spencer Rattler to be an effective NFL quarterback but he’s far too risky to touch in the first two rounds. Both Draft Wire and Pro Football Network project Rattler to be a third-round pick.

That’d be low enough to where it wouldn’t be too much of an investment to take a chance on him. Once the pre-draft process plays out, he could even play his way into a second-round selection. He’s one of the most interesting players to watch this offseason. Lots of teams need a quarterback this offseason and it just takes one to fall in love with Rattler. It remains to be seen if the Raiders will be that team.