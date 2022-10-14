Stefon Diggs Offers Eye-Opening Insight on Raiders’ Rough Start

After a miraculous playoff run last season and some roster upgrades this offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders were expected to be one of the better teams in the NFL this year. However, that hasn’t been the case at all. The team is sitting at 1-4, which is tied for the worst record in the league.

The Raiders have been close in every game. They are a few plays away from being 5-0 instead of 1-4. Unfortunately for the team, close doesn’t count in the NFL so they are on the outside looking in. One team that hasn’t disappointed is the Buffalo Bills. They are 4-1 and are one of the heavy favorites to win the Super Bowl this season. If the Raiders hope to turn things around and make a playoff run, the Bills might be one of the teams that they have to go through.

It’s not a matchup that star wide receiver Stefon Diggs would take lightly. He actually revealed some interesting thoughts on the Raiders.

“The Raiders … [are] a team that their record won’t reflect how good they are,” Diggs said on “The Von Cast.” “They are one of those teams that could still be in the mix.”

Can Raiders Still Be in the Mix?

Diggs clearly thinks the Raiders are actually a solid team. There’s no doubt they have the talent to be a really good team. For whatever reason, they are just a team that can beat any team but also lose to any team. Luckily, it’s been a down year for a lot of teams in the AFC. There are nine teams with two or fewer wins in the conference.

With just a single win after the bye week, the Raiders are back in the mix. They definitely need to go on a bit of a winning streak soon but their hopes aren’t dead quite yet. The AFC is wide open and every team is still in the playoff race.

Derek Carr Still Believes in Team

The Raiders roster is too expensive and talented to give up on the season right now. There are still 12 games to be played. Winning eight or nine of those games might be good enough to get into the playoffs this season. The team just needs to start winning by any means necessary. Quarterback Derek Carr hasn’t had the monster season that many expected from him so there is room for the Raiders to be much better. He still has a lot of faith in what the team is building.

“Seeing where we are, we’ve got a new regime and all of this stuff, but I believe in it,” Carr said after Monday’s loss. “I believe in Josh [Head Coach Josh McDaniels], I believe in our staff, and I believe in our players. We’ve got good football players, and we do some good things. We just didn’t do enough good things today. It sucks what our record is. We’ve earned that, but I just keep reinforcing that we’ve got a good team. I’ve been on some teams that aren’t as good as this one. We’re doing the right things, but they made more plays than us at the end.”