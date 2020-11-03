Raiders Rookie out the Rest of the Season With Injury: Report

So far, the returns on the Las Vegas Raiders‘ 2020 draft class have not been great. Henry Ruggs has shown flashes of elite ability but almost every player the team drafted has missed time due to injury. Third-round pick linebacker Tanner Muse has yet to play a game this season and he won’t get a chance.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Muse had season-ending toe surgery recently.

#Raiders LB Tanner Muse had toe surgery Monday and will miss the rest of his rookie season, source said. A third-round pick, Muse had been on IR while trying non-surgical options and learning a new position in meetings. Now, focus on 2021. Full recovery expected. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2020

This is bad news for Muse who has had an incredibly disappointing start to his career. The Raiders turned some heads when they selected him in the third round. He wasn’t able to prove any of the doubters wrong as he reportedly looked really bad in training camp. He started the season on the injured reserve but it was thought that he could return at some point. That obviously is no longer the case and he’ll have to wait until next season.

Muse does have potential but he still needs a lot of work. This injury is a big setback and while he does still have a chance to become an important player for the Raiders, it’s looking less likely he’ll find a role anytime soon.

ALL the latest Las Vegas Raiders news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

2020 Draft Class Not as Impressive as 2019

Last year, the Raiders had a strong draft. The jury is still out on Clelin Ferrell but Josh Jacobs, Johnathan Abram, Trayvon Mullen, Maxx Crosby, Foster Moreau and Hunter Renfrow all look like that have very bright futures with the team. Isaiah Johnson is another guy who still has a chance to be good. That’s eight guys from last year’s draft who have made plays for the Raiders and not even mentioning the undrafted guys who are still on the team.

The 2020 class is a different story. If you take away the Chiefs game in Week 5, Ruggs only has 102 yards on eight catches and no touchdowns. That’s not the type of production the Raiders were hoping for. He also missed two games with injuries.

Cornerback Damon Arnette has missed most of the season with a wrist injury and so has Bryan Edwards. John Simpson and Amik Robertson are the only two that have proven to be at least somewhat durable but neither guy looks like an impact player right now. It’s still very early but it’s looking like the 2019 class was the better group of players from top to bottom.

Arnette, Edwards Nearing Return

Fortunately for the Raiders, it looks like they could start to see more of their rookies soon. Head coach Jon Gruden revealed a major update on Arnette recently.

“Damon is headed to Houston to get his wrist evaluated for the final time,” Gruden said Monday. “There is a chance he’s available for the Chargers game. So, we’re really excited about that.”

Arnette had some struggles early in the season but there’s a reason he was a first-round pick. The Raiders pass defense hasn’t been strong this season so they need all the help they can get. The team clearly believes in Arnette as they’ve still avoided adding a new veteran cornerback to start.

Things are also looking better for Edwards. He was never put on injured reserve but he’s been held out of the last four games with an ankle injury. The Raiders were also really high on him heading into the season. He’s the only true X-receiver on the team and he could be a great red-zone target when they get him back.

READ NEXT: Raiders Release Veteran Cornerback

