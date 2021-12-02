Star WFT WR Would ‘Be a Raider’ if Not for Antonio Brown Trade

Oh, what could’ve been. The Las Vegas Raiders have been trying for years to find a long-term No. 1 wide receiver. They thought they had one a few years back with Amari Cooper but he didn’t work out. The team was very close to landing one in 2019 but something stopped them from drafting one.

During that offseason, the Raiders traded for Antonio Brown and gave a big contract to Tyrell Williams. The two were supposed to form one of the better wide receiver duos in the NFL and solve the position for at least a few years. Brown ended up getting released after a series of issues arose and then Williams had his next two seasons derailed by injuries before getting cut.

Had the Raiders traded for Brown, they would’ve drafted former Ohio State wide receiver Terry McLaurin, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. He ended up going in the third round to the Washington Football Team. In 40 career games, McLaurin already has 2,823 receiving yards and has been putting up those numbers with inconsistent quarterback play. Had he gotten the chance to play with Derek Carr, his numbers may be even better. The Raiders lost a third-round pick in the Brown trade that would’ve given them to chance to select McLaurin 12 slots before Washington snagged him. That would’ve been a much better deal for the team.

Bisaccia Talks McLaurin

The Raiders got to closely scout McLaurin in 2019 as the coaching staff was assigned to the Senior Bowl that year. During those practices, the team was impressed with what they were seeing from the wide receiver. Unfortunately, the Brown trade didn’t give the Raiders much flexibility after the second round.

With Washington headed to Las Vegas this week, the Raiders will get their first chance to play against McLaurin. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia had a chance to talk about what he liked about the wide receiver.

“We all fell in love with him,” Bisaccia said after Wednesday’s practice. “His attitude, his effort, his ability to make big plays. He was a great special teams player coming out.”

If the Raiders had a time machine, there’s no doubt that they’d gladly take McLaurin over Brown.

Raiders Continue to Figure out WR Corps

Earlier in the season, the Raiders thought they had the wide receiver corps solved. 2020 first-round pick Henry Ruggs was playing really well until he was released due to his involvement in a car crash that left 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog dead. The team now must try to find another No. 1 wide receiver this offseason.

Bryan Edwards has made some big plays but he doesn’t look like a No. 1 guy and DeSean Jackson just turned 35-years-old. The Raiders will need to look to the draft or free agency for a wide receiver. The biggest price would be Green Bay Packers Pro Bowler Davante Adams. He went to college with Derek Carr and the two remain close friends. He’d be a massive signing for the Raiders. If they decide to look at the draft, Chris Olave out of Ohio State and Jahan Dotson out of Penn State are intriguing prospects.

