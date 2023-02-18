Darren Waller Says Legendary QB Joining the Raiders Was a ‘Lock’

Once the Las Vegas Raiders decided to bench quarterback Derek Carr, it was widely speculated that Tom Brady would be his replacement. Once the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got knocked out in the first round of the playoffs, it seemed likely the quarterback would be looking to make a change. The Raiders were the most logical landing spot due to his prior connection with head coach Josh McDaniels, who worked with Brady across two decades while they were both with the New England Patriots.

It appeared to be a matter of time before the future Hall of Famer would end up in Las Vegas. However, Brady pulled off a surprise when he announced his retirement from the NFL. He has already come out of retirement once and said he wouldn’t be doing it again. It must’ve been a decision he hadn’t leaked to anybody because the Raiders were apparently all-in on the quarterback. Star tight end Darren Waller isn’t a reporter but he said that he has sources that were telling him that Brady to the Raiders was a done deal.

“I’ve heard it from multiple sources that I respect and I’ve been close to,” Waller told Jeff Fedotin of Forbes. “They’re like, ‘Yeah, Brady to the Raiders was a lock.’”

It’s possible that there were plans for McDaniels and Brady to reunite until the quarterback decided he didn’t want to keep playing. There’s no doubt Las Vegas was at least highly interested.

Waller Would Love Aaron Rodgers on Raiders

Brady to the Raiders would have been one of the biggest storylines in the NFL heading into 2023 but that’s not going to happen. The team recently released Carr, which leaves Chase Garbers as the only quarterback under contract. Waller isn’t sure who the team might add.

“I have no idea,” Waller said. “I have no input. So I’m waiting to see what happens just like everyone else.”

However, he does know who he’d like on the team. There’s a chance the Green Bay Packers could explore a trade of Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Waller would be thrilled if that happened.

“Anybody who’s ever played football would be on board with Aaron Rodgers coming to the team,” Waller said. “If he comes to the team, I will not be disappointed.”

Rodgers is the only quarterback who could be available who is a clear upgrade over Carr. The Raiders could also target a rookie but there’s doesn’t appear to much momentum in that direction yet.

Unc Shannon sharpe a Comedian when he’s in front of a live audience 😭😭😭 Skip:”how far are you from Travis kelce & what do you need to become Travis kelce?” Darren Waller:”Ummm” Shannon:”Quarterback” pic.twitter.com/Idtd6mr7Xm — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 10, 2023

Waller Sends Love to Carr

Things didn’t work out for Carr in Las Vegas but that doesn’t mean he didn’t have some high points. He was the starter for nine years and ushered in some iconic moments in Raiders history. Waller was a practice squad player before coming to the team and playing with Carr. The two quickly formed one of the best quarterback-tight end duos in the NFL. Waller credits Carr for helping his career.

“He’s done a tremendous amount for my career,” Waller said. “I’ll always appreciate him.”

Waller may have been successful with other quarterbacks eventually but there’s no doubt that Carr helped him become a big-name player.