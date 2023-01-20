Derek Carr’s Brother Believes He Knows Who Next Raiders QB Will Be

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the decision to move on from Derek Carr but there will be a lot of chatter surrounding the quarterback for months to come. Over the years, Carr has had moments of brilliance followed by moments of mediocrity. This led to him becoming a controversial figure among Raiders fans.

He was only made more controversial due to his brother – former NFL quarterback David Carr. The Carr family isn’t happy with how Derek Carr was treated after nine years with the Raiders. David Carr has been teasing a podcast appearance on Harvester Sports to talk about what happened with the quarterback. However, he’s now saying he’d prefer to wait until the dust settles to discuss the topic. He released a video where he discussed his plans to air out the dirty laundry and made some comments about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady being linked to his brother’s old job.

“Look, let’s be honest; it’s my brother. He’s going to go find another job,” David Carr said in a video clip posted by Harvester Sports. “He’s going to try and play quarterback in the NFL again with another NFL team. Right now, it’s a little touchy. There are some things going on; they [the Raiders] are trying to work out a trade. Derek has to accept the trade. Mark Davis once tried to trade me, but that didn’t work out. See how it works out for him with my brother. Yes, eventually we will shoot a podcast. It’ll be fun. We’ll dig into what went wrong. I know Raiders fans are excited to dig into this and learn what happened inside the walls of Las Vegas. We’re going to wait. Okay, we’re going to wait. The Raiders are moving on to a new quarterback. Maybe it’s Tom Brady. That was exciting, right? You guys enjoyed that the other day? It’ll be fun, and you guys will do great.”

Some fans took Carr’s comments about Brady as a shot at the future Hall of Famer. The 45-year-old quarterback didn’t look his best in last week’s playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys where he lost 31-14. Carr walked back his comments about Brady and says that the quarterback “will almost assuredly” play for the Raiders next season.

PS This isn’t a shot at Brady internet 🤡

Brady will almost assuredly play qb for the @Raiders next year and given the history of those two teams, if you don’t find that funny, I can’t help you. https://t.co/Hh5rCt9JmP — David Carr (@DCarr8) January 19, 2023

Should Raiders Fans Hold ‘Tuck Rule Game’ Against Brady?

In his tweet, Carr is poking fun at the notion of Brady playing for the Raiders considering “the history” between the quarterback and the team. It has been 21 years since the infamous “Tuck Rule Game” that saw the Raiders lose the 2001 AFC Divisional Playoff against Brady’s New England Patriots. The Raiders were in the position to win after Charles Woodson strip-sacked Brady. However, the officials called on the little-known tuck rule to overturn the play. The Patriots kept the ball and hit a game-winning field goal that knocked the Raiders out of the playoffs.

Some Raiders fans still hold that play against Brady. It remains one of the most talked about plays in NFL history over two decades later. While it was a pivotal moment in the history of the Raiders and Brady, it doesn’t make a lot of sense for the team to not consider the quarterback for a play that happened 21 years ago. Brady isn’t the one who officiated the play. The motto of the Raiders is “just win, baby.” If Brady gives the team the best chance to win, that’s all that should matter.

Raiders May Not Be Able to Trade Carr

It’s well-documented that Derek Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract. The Raiders need to make a final decision on Carr by February 15 or they are on the hook for his contract guarantees. Based on David Carr’s comments, it sounds like his little brother won’t be doing the team any favors.

At this point, it’s looking more likely that the Raiders will have to cut the quarterback outright.