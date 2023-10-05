Tom Brady’s Raiders Ownership Stake in Jeopardy for Unique Reason: Report

Back in May, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis announced that he came to an agreement for former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady to become a part owner of the team. However, the deal has yet to be approved by the NFL and there may be an issue arising.

According to Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post, the NFL is not willing to approve the deal at its current price.

“The NFL’s approval process for Tom Brady’s proposed deal to purchase a minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders has stalled, at least in part because of concerns by the league’s finance committee about the discounted price Raiders principal owner Mark Davis is offering Brady, according to three people familiar with the deliberations over the prospective transaction,” Maske and Jhabvala wrote in an October 5 report.

The report says that NFL owners do want Brady involved in ownership but Davis may be giving the former quarterback too steep of a discount.

“Davis may be giving Brady a discount of as much as approximately 70 percent, one of the people with knowledge of the deliberations said,” Maske and Jhabvala wrote.

The report also revealed that Davis is likely giving Brady up to 10% of the Raiders. It appears there’s motivation to get the deal done still but Davis may need to go back to the drawing board.

Tom Brady Would Not Be Allowed to Play for Las Vegas Raiders

While the NFL and the Raiders figure out the right price point for Tom Brady, there’s another issue that could arise as explained by The Washington Post.

“Another possible issue in Brady’s purchase is related to a measure the owners ratified in July,” Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala wrote. “They voted then to prohibit team employees who are not family members of the owner from being given ownership stakes in franchises, according to the Sports Business Journal. So Brady’s purchase of an ownership stake in the Raiders would prevent him from returning to play or taking another official position within the organization.”

Brady is retired and there’s no reason to believe that he’s planning on returning to the field at 46. If he has any desire to keep playing, then ownership isn’t an option right now. This could be a non-issue if Brady is truly done playing.

"Go ruin their night." Tom Brady gives Jimmy G and the Raiders a tip in the tunnel 😂 (via @NFL / IG) pic.twitter.com/rHGWjoVCOO — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 26, 2023

What Value Does Tom Brady Bring the Las Vegas Raiders?

The Raiders are worth $5.77 billion right now, according to Sportico, which makes them the 10th-most valuable franchise in the NFL. Giving Tom Brady around 70% off their valuation to come in as an owner is a steep discount. Why would Mark Davis want to give away part of his franchise for so cheap?

Brady is one of the biggest faces in sports despite not playing this season. He’s had success everywhere he has gone. Bringing Brady to free agent meetings would be a big advantage for the Raiders. Players want to play for Brady. The Raiders have had just two winning seasons since 2002 so why not bring the greatest winner in NFL history to the team? It makes sense why Davis is giving him a discount and it will be worth watching to see if the adjusted price is something that Brady is willing to pay.