Could Legendary QB Unretire to Join Raiders for Late-Season Run?

The AFC is a mess right now with seven teams having five or six wins so far. The Las Vegas Raiders are 5-6 right now but aren’t out of the playoff race.

However, the quarterback play could be what’s holding them back. Jimmy Garoppolo led the NFL in interceptions before getting benched and rookie Aidan O’Connell has thrown three touchdowns to six intercpetions in five games. If the defense keeps playing at a high level, the Raiders have enough talent to be a threat to get to the playoffs.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe floated the idea of Tom Brady coming out of retirement to play for the Raiders in a November 21 X post.

Brady could do his part by signing with the Raiders https://t.co/pRv0GPDsuZ — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 21, 2023

While Volin is likely being sarcastic, it’s an interesting idea. Brady is in the process of landing an ownership stake in the Raiders and clearly still has a love for football. He retired in the offseason but it’s not impossible for him to return.

There are plenty of teams that could want to add Brady if he decides to return but the Raiders would be easy for him. He’s already got a relationship with owner Mark Davis and the team is still running an offensive system he still believes in.

It’s still a long shot that he comes back to play but the Raiders may want to kick the tires on him if they believe they could go on a run with the right quarterback.

Tom Brady Laments Level of Football Being Played

Part of the reason a Tom Brady return has become a topic of conversation is due to some recent comments. The future Hall of Famer revealed that he isn’t a fan of what he’s seeing on the football field these days.

“I think there’s a lot of mediocrity in today’s NFL,” Brady said on the November 20 episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show.” “I don’t see the excellence that I saw in the past.”

Brady then gave more insight into what exactly is going wrong.

“I don’t think the coaching is as good as it was,” he said. “I don’t think the development of the young players is as good as it was. The rules have allowed a lot of bad habits to get into the actual performance of the game. I just think the product, in my opinion, is less than what it’s been.”

Brady has only been away from the NFL for less than a year but his time away from the field has clearly led to him taking a closer look at play around the league.

Is Tom Brady Truly Done?

This would be a great time for Tom Brady to make an epic comeback. The Jets, Vikings and Bengals are teams with good rosters that lost their quarterbacks for the year. The Raiders are a team with talent that really needs a quarterback.

Brady could come in and save the day for a number of teams, which would only add to his legacy if it goes well. That said, if he hasn’t returned at this point, it’s looking like he might truly be done playing. He’s said before that he would only come out of retirement once and it looks like he may have been telling the truth.