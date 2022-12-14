Former Raiders Starting CB & High Draft Pick Lands With Cowboys

There have been a number of former high Las Vegas Raiders draft picks to get cut or traded over the past couple of seasons but none of them have had success. Alex Leatherwood has played just 10 offensive snaps for the Chicago Bears this season and Johnathan Abram got cut by the Green Bay Packers before landing with the Seattle Seahawks. He’s taken just four snaps for his new team.

2019 second-round pick Trayvon Mullen was traded to the Arizona Cardinals before the season. They decided that he wasn’t worth keeping around and recently cut him. However, it didn’t take long for the cornerback to land on his feet. The Dallas Cowboys have claimed Mullen off of waivers.

The #Cowboys claimed Trayvon Mullen off of waivers from the Cardinals — former 2nd-round pick of the Raiders in 2019. On the heels of signing MacKensie Alexander to join Kendall Sheffield on the practice squad, Dallas adds more CB depth in wake of injuries. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 14, 2022

The Cowboys already have the second-best passing defense in the NFL so there won’t be a ton of pressure for Mullen to perform. He’ll now get some time to hone his craft and try to improve. When healthy, he’s been a solid cornerback. He started 31 games for the Raiders over his first three seasons. He still has the potential to be a good player and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been getting the most out of his players. Dallas is a very good landing spot for the cornerback.

Raiders Need to Start Hitting on Draft Picks

The fact that Mullen couldn’t last with the Cardinals is further evidence of how bad the Raiders have been at drafting over the years. Had the team hit on more draft picks since 2018, they might be a perennial playoff team. The Raiders had four picks within the top 40 in 2019 but only Josh Jacobs and Clelin Ferrell remain with the team out of those four picks. Ferrell will almost certainly not be brought back once his contract is up after the season while Jacobs should be in line for a big contract.

Had the Raiders drafted Brian Burns or Devin White at No. 4 over Ferrell, they’d be much better off. If they drafted Byron Murphy or Deebo Samuel over Johnathan Abram at No. 27, they’d be in a better spot. If they had taken A.J. Brown instead of Mullen at 40, who knows how good this team would have been? The Raiders have dealt with a lot of what-ifs over the years but general manager Dave Ziegler needs to change that.

Raiders Among Most Unhealthy Teams in NFL

It’s been a tough year for the Raiders for a number of reasons. The team was supposed to be a playoff contender but is sitting at 5-8 and need a miracle to get into the playoffs. There are a lot of factors as to why the team has disappointed but a litany of injuries certainly hasn’t helped.

According to Matt Provencher of Fox Sports, the Raiders are the seventh-most unhealthy team in the NFL this season: