Raiders Steal Free Agent WR Who Was Set to Sign With NFC Team: Report

Prior to the trade for Davante Adams, wide receiver was arguably the biggest need the Las Vegas Raiders had heading into the offseason. They added the best in the NFL so it was no longer a need. The team did look at some options heading into the draft but ended up ignoring the position with their picks.

The Raiders quickly turned their sights to undrafted free agency once the draft ended and added some interesting players. Perhaps the most interesting pickup is former Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner. According to Chris Tomasson, the Minnesota Vikings were originally going to sign Turner before the Raiders came in and poached him by offering a much bigger guaranteed contract.

Source says that undrafted Virginia Tech WR Tre Turner is now going to the Las Vegas Raiders to sign instead of the #Vikings. Source said that Turner will get $40,000 total guaranteed with the Raiders while Vikings had offered $2,500. Vikings have been informed he's not signing. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) May 1, 2022

The Vikings will likely be disappointed but the Raiders clearly wanted him and made it happen. He sent a message to the team after the news dropped of his signing.

God has plans for everyone… @Raiders I’m ready to get to work‼️☠️ — Tré Turner (@tre11turner) May 1, 2022

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver earned the nickname “Big Play Tre” due to his penchant for making big plays.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Scouting Report on Turner

In four seasons at Virginia Tech, Turner had 134 receptions for 2,292 yards and 14 touchdowns. Prior to college, he was an impressive basketball prospect before choosing football. That was likely the right call as he was named All-ACC Second Team member by PFF College in 2020. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein was impressed with Turner’s ball skills but wasn’t a fan of how he tested:

Turner is a former high school hoops star whose basketball athleticism is manifested in his impressive ball skills. His long speed is very average, but his ability to body up, elevate and win at the high-point is a big concern for man-cover corners down the field. He has experience with a more developed route tree, but his poor testing at the NFL Scouting Combine raises questions about his ability to uncover as a pro. Turner has ball skills and put together some good tape, but he lacks the physical and athletic traits to help his draft slotting.

He ran a 4.51 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, which isn’t elite speed for a wide receiver. He also has a “wingspan and hand size are below NFL standard,” per Zierlein. The Raiders always seem to have one under-the-radar wide receiver who lights up training camp and Turner is the most likely option to fill that role.

Play

Tre Turner 2021 Regular Season Highlights | Virginia Tech WR Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner wraps up his career in Blacksburg holding the 5th spot in all-time career receptions with 134 and receiving yards with 2,292. His 16.9 yards per catch average ranked 8th in the ACC while his 61.4 receiving yards per game average ranked 12th in the league in 2021. Enjoy this… 2022-01-11T17:09:32Z

Raiders Still Need Speed at WR

Heading into the draft, it seemed like the only way the Raiders were going to draft a wide receiver is if it was a speedy deep threat. Tyquan Thornton out of Baylor and Danny Gray out of SMU were the most interesting options but the team missed out on both of them.

Tyron Johnson is the Raiders’ fastest wide receiver but he didn’t make a single catch with the team last season. Las Vegas may want to look at some other options in free agency. Adams can be a deep threat but he’s not known for his speed. Adding a true vertical threat could be what gets the Raiders offense over the top.

READ NEXT: Jon Gruden Retroactively Ripped for Raiders Decisions: ‘Simply Amazing’

