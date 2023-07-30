Trade Proposal Lands Raiders Dynamic Young QB in Need of Fresh Start

Jimmy Garoppolo is on the practice field for the Las Vegas Raiders at the start of training camp, which means that the team should be set at quarterback heading into the season. However, the future is very much in question.

Garoppolo is 31 and has an extensive injury history. If the Raiders hope to compete with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in the AFC West, they will need to eventually add a quarterback with high upside. The team decided against doing that in the 2023 NFL Draft but there’s still an interesting quarterback out there.

2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance is falling out of favor with the San Francisco 49ers. Brock Purdy looks like the starter there going forward. The 49ers could try to trade Lance to recoup some value. In a July 24 column, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report pitched the Raiders as a top landing spot for Lance.

“Lance was a highly regarded draft prospect who had an incredible collegiate season in 2019 (28 TDs, zero INTs, 1,100 rushing yards),” Knox wrote. “Teams seeking an heir to an aging or oft-injured starter, like the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders, should make an offer for Lance immediately.

“If Purdy’s recovery lingers through the preseason and Lance uses his opportunity to shine, the 49ers might not be willing to let him go.”

The problem for the 49ers is that Lance’s trade value is quite low. The Raiders could dangle a sixth-round pick to see if San Francisco wants to trade him instead of cut him. However, if Las Vegas waits for Lance to get the ax, they could sign him at a much cheaper number.

Trey Lance Doesn’t Want Fresh Start Trade

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is considered one of the most quarterback-friendly coaches in the NFL but for whatever reason, things aren’t clicking for Trey Lance. He’s one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the NFL and has a big arm but he struggles with accuracy. The 49ers appear to have given up on him so going to a new team where there’s less pressure could be the best move for him.

However, he was asked about a potential fresh start and he doesn’t want to go anywhere.

“No, not at all. I knew where I wanted to be. I just want an opportunity to compete,” Lance said during his May 23 media availability. “I love it here. I love the coaching staff. I love working with [quarterbacks coach Brian] Griese and [assistant quarterbacks] Klay [Kubiak] and now [offensive passing game specialist] Klint [Kubiak] as well. Love the quarterback room, love the guys in the locker room. No doubt for me, this is absolutely where I want to be.”

Trey Lance Struggling at Training Camp

One thing that won’t help Trey Lance’s chances of getting traded is the reports out of training camp. According to a July 28 tweet from The Athletic’s David Lombardi, the young quarterback “really struggled” at practice.

Brock Purdy already looked much sharper today. Finished 6-11; some impressive strikes downfield. Velocity good. Sam Darnold 4-7; 2 of the best plays (one to Mitchell in seam, one to Jennings who made a great catch) Trey Lance really struggled today. 1-4 and blew 2 gimmes — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) July 28, 2023

Based on Lombardi’s tweet, Lance is getting fewer chances to throw than Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold. That does not bode well for him. It appears that he’s third on the totem pole right now. That will really hurt any trade value he might still have. Things could end with Lance getting outright cut by the end of training camp.