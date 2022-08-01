Ex-Raiders RB Signs Deal With Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders running back room is currently stacked with veteran and young talent. The team has tried to put together strong running back rooms in recent years and this might be the strongest yet. This has closed the door for some of the running backs from last season.

Trey Ragas was among the running backs from last season who didn’t make the cut. Luckily, he was able to find a team. The Los Angeles Rams announced that they have signed Ragas to a contract.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Waived/Injured RB Xavier Jones

• Signed RB Trey Ragas — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 29, 2022

The former Louisiana standout saw action in one game for the Raiders last season. In that game, he had two receptions for six yards and one rush for nine yards. He spent most of the year on the practice squad. The Rams have had trouble with running backs staying healthy so there could be a good opportunity for Ragas in Los Angeles. He’s not going to beat teams with speed but is a strong running back who can break a lot of tackles.

Zamir White Finally Practices

One of the most notable absences early in training camp has been rookie running back Zamir White. The fourth-round pick out of Georgia has been dealing with an undisclosed injury that has held him out of practice. Luckily, White is finally back.

Rookie RB Zamir White (No. 35) is back out at practice with the #Raiders pic.twitter.com/bGM4xImPj6 — Jesse Merrick (@JesseNews3LV) July 30, 2022

The Raiders have been keeping tight-lipped regarding injuries players have suffered this offseason but it doesn’t appear White’s was anything serious. Though Josh Jacobs is the likely starter, the rookie should get plenty of looks this season. He could even unseat Kenyan Drake as the team’s No. 2 running back. Las Vegas shouldn’t feel rushed to get him on the field if he’s not 100% as the team is loaded at the position this year.

McDaniels Has Praise for White

New head coach Josh McDaniels didn’t get the chance to do much in his first draft with the team. The Raiders traded away their first and second-round picks to add Davante Adams. White was the second pick the coach had a say in as the head coach of the team. Though he’s been banged up, McDaniels has been impressed with the running back early on.

“I love his attitude,” McDaniels said of White Sunday. “He works really hard when he’s on the field. He’s very coachable. He’s a great kid. I’m just eager to see us try to string together some days and, hopefully, we can do that. He was out there yesterday doing some things both in the kicking game and offensively. Everybody’s getting ready to play Thursday night. And all the guys that are able will do that. Hopefully, Zamir will be in that category.”

Jacobs could still have a future in Las Vegas but the Raiders could be prepping to have White be the bell cow after this season. McDaniels didn’t draft Jacobs so he has no attachment to the former first-round pick. White may not have a huge role this year but could prove to the coaching staff that he should have the starting running back job heading into next season.

