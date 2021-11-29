NFL Reverses Decision on Cowboys DL for Attacking Raiders Player

Lost in the shuffle of Thanksgiving Day festivities was the fact that Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Trysten Hill attacked Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson after their matchup. When the game was over and the teams were shaking hands, Hill threw a punch at Simpson’s head that knocked his helmet off. The two men had to be separated.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported after the incident that Hill was not going to be suspended but could get fined. However, the NFL has decided to change course. The league released a statement announcing that Hill will be suspended for two games without pay for violating unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules.

Official announcement of Trysten Hill’s two-game suspension, with explanation: pic.twitter.com/3VSiDRHHKg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2021

NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan explained his ruling on the matter:

In a letter to Hill, Runyan wrote: ‘After the Las Vegas Raiders-Dallas Cowboys game on November 25, you engaged in conduct that this office considers unnecessary roughness and displays a lack of sportsmanship. Specifically, as both teams were shaking hands, you waited more than 50 seconds for your opponent at the 50-yard line. When you located him, you then walked toward him in the opposite direction of your locker room. You both engaged in a verbal chest-to-chest confrontation which you escalated by throwing an open hand punch to his facemask, forcible enough to cause your opponent’s helmet to come off.

Simpson Must Have Frustrated Hill

NFL players don’t typically start attacking each other without cause. Simpson must have done something to irk Hill during the game. Ted Nguyen of The Athletic did find one play where Simpson pancaked the Cowboys’ defensive lineman.

The best research from Ted yet: He discovered why homeboy was mad at John Simpson https://t.co/uvoiXPHGEF — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) November 28, 2021

It’s unlikely that one play is what got Hill so fired up but there were probably several instances where the players got into intense battles throughout the game. Both Simpson and Hill play on the inside so they likely lined up across from each other for much of the game. Barring an appeal, Hill is set to miss games against the New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team. The 2019 second-round pick has only played in three games this season due to injury and will now be missing even more time. It’s been a rough first few years in the NFL for Hill who has never played more than seven games in a season.

Maxx Crosby Fined

Though it wasn’t from the Cowboys game, the Raiders still got into a bit of trouble with the NFL. Defensive end Maxx Crosby was fined $5,809 for trying to the ball to a Cincinnati Bengals player after a play in their Week 1 matchup, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The NFL fined #Raiders DE Maxx Crosby $5,809 for unsportsmanlike conduct last week against the #Bengals. Crosby tried to hand the ball to a Cincinnati player after a play. The latest player fined for taunting even though no flag was thrown. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 28, 2021

As noted by Pelissero, Crosby was not flagged for the play during the game. Getting fined has become a common occurrence for the rising star. He’s now been fined $107,534 throughout his first three seasons in the NFL, per Raiders Beat. With the way he’s been playing, he’ll be in for a massive new contract in the near future, which will make the fines more digestible.

