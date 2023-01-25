Raiders Sign Super Bowl Champion WR, Former Tom Brady Teammate

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to undergo significant roster changes this offseason and most of the damage will be done through free agency and the draft. However, the team can still look to add some players who aren’t under contract right now. Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow are the only wide receivers who were on the active roster to end the season and are also under contract for next season.

There’s a good shot Keelan Cole and Mack Hollins could be on the move. With that in mind, the Raiders have added a wide receiver. The team announced that they’ve signed Tyler Johnson to a Reserve/Future contract.

We have signed WR Tyler Johnson to a Reserve/Future contract » https://t.co/MTmQ9oxPdp pic.twitter.com/gEZ6aXz3WW — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 25, 2023

Johnson is a young player at 24. He originally came into the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was part of the team that won the Super Bowl that season. He returned to Tampa Bay in 2021 and caught 36 passes for 360 yards. The Buccaneers decided to let him go prior to the 2022 season and he landed with the Houston Texans. He played in two games but didn’t catch a single pass during the season. He landed back on the Buccaneers’ practice squad but they didn’t have him take any snaps during the season.

Johnson Played With Tom Brady

It could just be a coincidence but Johnson has spent three years playing with Tom Brady. The future Hall of Famer will be a free agent this offseason and has been heavily linked to the Raiders. Now, Johnson being in Las Vegas isn’t going to be what convinces Brady to move out West but he likely wouldn’t mind seeing a familiar face.

The two had a strong rapport in 2021 and Johnson could be a solid fourth or fifth wide receiver for the Raiders. The signing of the wide receiver likely has little to do with Brady but adding him certainly doesn’t hurt the team’s chances of landing the quarterback.

Should Raiders Bring Back Mack Hollins?

Mack Hollins was one of the most pleasant surprises for the Raiders in 2022. The veteran wide receiver caught 57 passes for 690 yards, which were both career highs. He was also a beloved teammate. Prior to joining the Raiders, Hollins wasn’t much of a household name. His previous career high for catches in a season was 16. Thanks to his first season in Las Vegas, he should be getting a nice payday in free agency.

This year’s free agent class is weak with Jakobi Meyers and JuJu Smith-Schuster headlining the group. It’s possible that a team liked what they saw from Hollins and give him a big contract this offseason. Following the 2020 season with the Raiders, Nelson Agholor got paid by the New England Patriots. Following the 2021 season with the Raiders, Zay Jones got paid by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hollins appears to be in to be the next Raiders wide receiver to get a solid contract. Las Vegas would love to retain him. He’s one of the hardest workers on the team and proved to be a very good No. 3 wide receiver. That said, he might feel like he can go somewhere and be a No. 2 wide receiver.