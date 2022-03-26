Raiders Player & Damian Lillard Step up Recruitment Efforts for All-Pro DB

Free agency is winding down in the NFL as many of the biggest names signed contracts. The Las Vegas Raiders have been players as they’ve made some big moves with the additions of Chandler Jones and Davante Adams. Unfortunately for the team, they are in the AFC West, which is the toughest division in the NFL.

To realistically compete in the division, the Raiders could still need another impactful piece on defense. Luckily, there are still some strong options available. Fans have been pestering former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu to sign with Las Vegas. Portland Trail Blazers star guard and Raiders fan Damian Lillard has already been trying to recruit the three-time Pro Bowler.

With Mathieu still unsigned, Lillard took to Twitter once again to say that Raider Nation is waiting on him to sign a deal.

Lillard wasn’t the only person working on getting Mathieu to the Raiders. Offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, who just re-signed with the team, wanted to let Mathieu know that he could form “one the best” safety duos in the NFL with Trevon Moehrig if he signs with the team.

You and Trevon would be one of the best Safety Duos in the league…just saying https://t.co/YAkdFaaZq4 — Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) March 26, 2022

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Mathieu Would Be Good Fit With Raiders

Eluemunor is right about Mathieu forming a strong duo with Moehrig. The 2021 second-round pick was impressive as a rookie. Pro Football Focus rated him as the third-best rookie safety last season and second-best in coverage. Pairing him with a proven veteran and leader like Mathieu would only help.

Plus, the former All-Pro has a lot of familiarity with the Chiefs – one of the Raiders rivals in the AFC West. Perhaps he’d be looking to get some revenge on his former team for not bringing him back. 2019 first-round pick Johnathan Abram likely doesn’t have a future at safety in Patrick Graham’s defense due to his issues in coverage. He’d be better suited to transition to a hybrid linebacker role. Landing Mathieu would make it a lot easier for the team to make that happen.

Trevon Moehrig has been a mainstay in the secondary as a rookie 💪 ▪️ 70.9 PFF Grade (3rd among rookie Safeties)

▪️ 73.9 Coverage Grade (2nd)

▪️ 1,007 snaps played (1st) pic.twitter.com/8tCdJleD06 — PFF Las Vegas Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) January 5, 2022

Raiders Just Signed Possible Starting Safety

There’s no doubt Mathieu is a signing that would get Raiders fans excited. He’s one of the best safeties in the NFL and is still just 29-years-old. Adding him would also make the Chiefs rivalry a lot more exciting next season. However, the Raiders may no longer be looking for a safety. Las Vegas just signed Duron Harmon in free agency. He worked with Graham when they were both with the New England Patriots. He’s familiar with the defense and started 62 games in his career. There’s a good chance the Raiders brought him in to be a starter next to Moehrig.

Now, signing Harmon doesn’t completely close the door on Mathieu. The Raiders could view him as more of a depth safety while Mathieu gets the starting reps. Considering the team has a completely new coaching staff and front office, it’s difficult to know exactly what they’re looking for, but there’s no doubt that landing a player of Mathieu’s caliber would put a nice bow on an exciting free agency period.

READ NEXT: Mike Mayock Breaks Silence on Why Raiders Fired Him

