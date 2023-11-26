Raiders Mulling Big Change for Prized Rookie

It hasn’t been a great start for Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Tyree Wilson. He has just 1.5 sacks in 11 games and is Pro Football Focus‘ fourth lowest-graded edge rusher in the NFL.

With Wilson being ineffective, the Raiders may try to get creative with how they use him. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham spoke about the possibility of moving Wilson to defensive tackle to play inside a bit.

“We’ll see [about moving him around] on Sunday, we’ll see but we’re focused on him just improving,” Graham said during his November 24 media availability.

“I mean, the defensive line, it’s whether you’re a nine technique or five-technique, I know the combinations of blocks can be different, but it still comes down to reading your keys, striking your key with your hands, getting your hands out in front of your eyes and then being able to transition in the pass rush.”

Graham thinks it could help Wilson’s development if he plays inside a bit more.

“I always think there’s a benefit for a young, edge player to have some experience down inside because I’ve told you guys before in college when they’re that good, nobody has really blocked them before,” Graham said.

No Raiders defensive tackle has more than 2.0 sacks this season so it might be worth it to see if Wilson has any upside there.

Patrick Graham Talks Importance of Hand Use

Looking at Tyree Wilson, he should have all the tools to be a great defensive end. He’s big, strong and very lengthy. With Maxx Crosby playing on the other side of the defensive line, Wilson has had plenty of favorable matchups this season but hasn’t done much.

Patrick Graham believes that playing Wilson inside teaches him to use his hands more, which is a big area of opportunity.

“It teaches him to use his hands: ‘Oh, I can play with my length,'” Graham said. “Yeah, you can’t just run around the edge anymore like you did in college. So, I think there are a lot of positives that go into that when you move him up and down the line, especially early on.”

It’s far too early to write off Wilson as a potential impact player. He has the athleticism to be a high-level pass rusher. However, it’s clearly going to take time for him to put things together.

Maxx Crosby Pushing to Play

The Raiders had a potential crisis with Maxx Crosby listed as doubtful for the Week 12 game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a knee injury. Crosby hasn’t missed a single game in his career.

According to a November 25 X post from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the star defensive end is going to push to play despite not practicing all week.

Despite being listed as doubtful for Sunday due to a knee injury, Raiders’ Pro-Bowl DE Maxx Crosby plans to try to play Sunday vs. the Chiefs, per source. Crosby also has been sick all week and didn’t practice once, but he has, in the words of a source, “a real chance to play –… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 26, 2023

Crosby is the only Raider with more than 2.5 sacks so losing him would be a huge blow to the defense. No player listed as doubtful has played all season but he’s going to do everything he can to play. If he can’t go, the Raiders desperately need a player like Tyree Wilson or Malcolm Koonce to step up. This is a great opportunity for another Raiders defensive lineman to prove that Crosby isn’t the only one who can make plays.