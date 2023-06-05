Ex-Raiders WR 4.36 40-Yard Dash Speed Signs With Cowboys

Last year, it looked like Tyron Johnson was heading toward carving out a role on the Las Vegas Raiders. He beat out some veteran wide receivers to earn a spot on the active roster but only played in two games with the team before getting released. Though he couldn’t catch on in Las Vegas, he’s getting another chance to make a roster.

The Dallas Cowboys have signed Johnson. Take make room for him, they released wide receiver Antonio Callaway.

#Cowboys released Antonio Callaway, signed Tyron Johnson — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 5, 2023

Johnson remains an interesting player due to his speed. He ran a 4.36 40-yard dash before getting into the NFL and is still very fast. He has the potential to be a good deep threat. He had a solid rookie year where he had 20 catches for 398 yards. He hasn’t been able to recapture that success. The Cowboys could use a dependable deep threat so Johnson coming on could be a good pickup for the team. He’s proven he can beat out other veterans to earn a roster spot so he could be a pleasant surprise for Dallas this offseason.

Davante Adams List CeeDee Lamb as Top-5 WR

The Cowboys had to move on from Amari Cooper last offseason to open up some money but they still had some major concerns at wide receiver with him leaving. CeeDee Lamb stepped up and proved that he was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Davante Adams still thinks he’s the best in the league but on a recent appearance on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast, he listed Lamb as one of the top-five wide receivers in the NFL.

Lamb was named to an All-Pro team for the first time after notching 107 catches for 1,359 yards. He’s cementing himself as one of the best wide receivers in football and is still just 24 years old. He shouldn’t only keep getting better.

Adams Praises Jakobi Meyers

The Raiders have built quite an impressive wide receivers corps. Adams is the best in the league, Hunter Renfrow is a Pro Bowler and Jakobi Meyers led the Patriots in receiving yards last season. That’s as good of a trio as there is in the NFL. Meyers has been the best wide receiver in New England for a few now and has had to be a focal point for opposing defenses. Now that he’s in Las Vegas, there should be a lot more opportunities for him to get open. Adams has been very impressed with what he has seen from Meyers.

“I didn’t see him featured as much as maybe he should have been based on what I saw when [the Patriots] came here and we practiced against them [last summer],” Adams said during his May 25 media availability. “And so far, what I’ve seen from him now, he’s a pro. He’s got a lot of tools on the field, and the way he thinks about the game as a relatively young player is impressive to me, so I’m excited to work alongside him.”

The Raiders have big expectations for Meyers and he could be in for a career year if the team is healthy at quarterback. He’s one of Josh McDaniels‘ guys so he should get a lot of looks on offense.