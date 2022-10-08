Raiders Waive Fastest WR on Roster, Send Newly Acquired Player to IR

The Las Vegas Raiders were missing two wide receivers over the last two games with DJ Turner on Injured Reserve and Hunter Renfrow dealing with a concussion. With those two out, it would’ve been a good time for some other players to step up. Mack Hollins has stepped up in a big way but the team didn’t get much from other wide receivers further down the depth chart.

Perhaps the most disappointing player has been Tyron Johnson. The former Los Angeles Charger has yet to catch a pass this season. With the Raiders having needs elsewhere on the roster, they decided to waive Johnson.

We have signed LB Blake Martinez to the active roster from the practice squad. All transactions » https://t.co/q0BosHuAq5 pic.twitter.com/w82dJ9Xil4 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 7, 2022

If Johnson clears waivers, he’ll have a good shot to be brought back on the practice squad. While he has yet to show that he can be productive, he was the fastest wide receiver on the team as he ran a 4.36 40-yard dash when he was coming into the NFL. The hope was that he would be the team’s deep threat and Derek Carr has had success with fast receivers who can stretch the field. Unless another team adds him, the Raiders should be able to keep him around in case they need some more depth. Though Johnson beat out Keelan Cole to make the active roster after training camp, it appears the veteran has surpassed the speedster.

Justin Herron out for Season

The Raiders have had a difficult time figuring out their best offensive line group. The biggest issue has been at right tackle. Every player they’ve plugged in at the position has struggled. That played a role in why the team recently traded with the New England Patriots for offensive tackle Justin Herron.

He suited up for Week 4’s matchup against the Denver Broncos and played 17 offensive snaps despite not starting. It was too small of a sample size to know if he could be the answer at right tackle but it doesn’t matter anymore. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Herron tore his ACL in practice and is out for the season. The Raiders officially placed him on the Injured Reserve on Friday.

Sources: The #Raiders are placing newly acquired OT Justin Herron on Injured Reserve after he tore his ACL in practice yesterday. He played last week, his first game, and was productive. Now, out for 2022. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2022

This is a blow as the team clearly hoped that Herron could be an asset. The offensive line needs all the help it could get and now the team may need to take another look to see what’s out there.

Raiders Have Played 10 Offensive Linemen

Losing Herron is a blow but it’s something that shouldn’t hit the Raiders too hard if other players can stay healthy. Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs will be interesting to watch to see if the team has another new offensive line rotation. According to Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus, the team has the 28th-ranked offensive line in the NFL right now.

“The Raiders’ line has been constantly shuffling this season due to injuries, but rookie Dylan Parham absolutely belongs in their strongest lineup,” Monson wrote. “He has above-average PFF grades in each facet of play. The Raiders are now up to 10 different linemen who have played at least a snap on offense through four weeks.”

The revolving door on the offensive line hasn’t worked out well thus far but Derek Carr has only been sacked a combined four times in the last three games so perhaps the strategy is working.