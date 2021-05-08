Top Players to Watch From Raiders’ Undrafted Free Agent Haul

It’s been a very busy offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders and it’s now time to focus on football. The team added a lot in free agency and also has a decent haul in the draft. They weren’t done there as they announced the signing of 10 undrafted free agents on Friday.

The players signed are listed below:

Matt Bushman, TE, BYU

Shaun Crawford, CB, Notre Dame

Garrett Groshek, RB, Wisconsin

Devery Hamilton, OT, Duke

TJ Morrison, DB, Stony Brook

Trey Ragas, RB, Louisville

Max Richardson, LB, Boston College

Darius Stills, DT, West Virginia

Dillon Stoner, WR, Oklahoma State

DJ Turner, WR, Pittsburgh

Most of the players mentioned were reported to have signed with the team so there aren’t any curveballs here. The Raiders are currently holding a rookie minicamp for all of their undrafted free agents. They are already getting a good idea of who may and may not make the team down the road.

Keep an Eye on Bushman & Hamilton

While undrafted free agents always have a hard time making a team, there will more than likely be two or three who either make the Raiders or at least get a job on the practice squad. One of the top players to keep an eye on is tight end Matt Bushman. Prior to missing last season with an injury, he was the top receiver for BYU two years in a row. No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson was very fond of throwing to Bushman. The Raiders lost Jason Witten to retirement this offseason so they could be looking for a new fourth tight end. He’s not a great blocker but is strong as a receiver.

Another guy who probably has the team intrigued is offensive tackle Devery Hamilton out of Duke. According to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur, Las Vegas guaranteed $45,000 of Hamilton’s salary and handed him a $30,000 signing bonus. In the grand scheme of things, those aren’t massive numbers. However, undrafted guys don’t typically get any guarantees so this is a good sign for the tackle. At 6-foot-9, he fits the size requirements the Raiders typically have for their tackles. Left tackle Kolton Miller is also 6-foot-9.

Other Notable Players of the Bunch

Per Tafur, another player on the list got a sizable guarantee. Wide receiver Dillon Stoner out of Oklahoma State is guaranteed $120,000. Stoner is small but speedy and put up pretty good numbers for the Cowboys. The Raiders have a ton of opportunity at wide receiver and could impress coaches in training camp. It seems like every year there’s a rookie wide receiver that becomes a training camp star for the silver and black. Stoner is the best candidate to be that guy in 2021.

Darius Stills could also have a shot at making the roster. The former West Virginia defensive tackle has small but has shown the ability to get to the quarterback. The Raiders signed a lot of defensive tackles this offseason but none are great pass rushers. If Stills can show some disruption on defense, he’s going to get a veteran player cut.

