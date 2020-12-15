Raiders Re-Sign Wide Receiver, Sign Defensive End From Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ short week before they face the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday is getting very chaotic. They fired their defensive coordinator on Sunday night and they are going to be out without a key offensive piece. The team announced that they are sending Henry Ruggs to the COVID-19/Reserve list, and he will not play on Thursday.

While Ruggs hasn’t lived up to the hype that comes with being the top wide receiver taken in the draft, he’s still an important piece for the offense. His game-breaking speed keeps defenses honest and helps take some attention off Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs. With him out, it’s going to be more difficult for those guys to get things going. Ruggs’ season has been wildly disappointing but he’s shown flashes of greatness. Hopefully, his absence doesn’t go past this week.

Vic Beasley to Active Roster, Marcell Ateman Back to Practice Squad

When the Raiders brought in Vic Beasley, they stuck him on the practice squad. He’s been promoted the last couple of weeks and has apparently impressed the team. Las Vegas announced that they’ve decided to sign Beasley to the active roster. With Clelin Ferrell banged up, it makes sense to ensure Beasley stays with the team. He doesn’t bring much to the run defense but can still generate a little bit of a pass rush. He was once among the NFL’s elite pass rushers. If he can at least regain a fraction of that production, he could help the defense a lot.

We have signed DE Vic Beasley to the active roster from the practice squad. More » https://t.co/LRmZlW6JK9 pic.twitter.com/EtiHj08RZO — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 15, 2020

The team also revealed that they are bringing back Marcell Ateman. He was released last week but with Ruggs out, they need more wide receiver help. Ateman has been with the team for years and understands the offense. He should be a candidate to be promoted for the Chargers game but Rico Gafford will likely get the nod due to his similarities to Ruggs.

Takk McKinley Designated for Return

The Raiders had a busy day on Tuesday as they also revealed that Takk McKinley is no longer on the injured reserve. It seems very unlikely that he plays on Thursday but he could be ready in time for the Miami Dolphins game the following week. The former Atlanta Falcons first-round pick came along with Beasley but was immediately put on injured reserve.

McKinley hasn’t exactly lived up to his draft status but he’s still got some ability in the pass rush. At this point, the Raiders need to try whatever they can. Week after week, quarterbacks have all day to throw on the team. Las Vegas needs to figure something out before it’s too late. Perhaps McKinley is the guy who can finally spark the pass rush. Beasley and David Irving haven’t done it yet so it’s unlikely things change when McKinley gets on the field. That said, it doesn’t hurt to try.

