Raiders Linked to Former All-Pro Defensive End: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t been able to muster up much of a pass rush this season. They only average 1.2 sacks per game, which is tied for 27th in the NFL. The Raiders did recently sign David Irving to help bolster the pass rush but he barely made his return after two years off.

In an effort to further help the pass rush, Las Vegas is bringing in Vic Beasley for a workout, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Raiders will be hosting former Falcons and Titans DE/OLB Vic Beasley on a visit. It's his first visit since his release from the Titans and could help Las Vegas' pass rush. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 18, 2020

Back in 2016, Beasley led the NFL in sacks with 15.5. It looked like he was poised to become one of the best pass rushers in the league. That never ended up materializing as he only has 18 sacks combined in the last four seasons. He tried to turn things around with the Tennessee Titans this season but had zero sacks in five games. Beasley eventually got cut and hasn’t had any suitors since. It appears that his All-Pro season in 2016 doesn’t hold much weight anymore.

What Would Beasley Bring to the Raiders?

Beasley is one of the most confusing players in the NFL. After just one season, he became the best pass rusher in the league. He followed that elite second season with a complete dud. He picked things up a bit last year and finished with eight sacks. Despite that, he didn’t garner too much interest in free agency.

His brief stint with the Titans should be very concerning. The fact that an already bad defense didn’t want Beasley doesn’t bode well for his future. That said, he could be worth taking a risk on. Had he been on the Raiders last season, he would’ve finished second on the team in sacks. Fit matters and Beasley clearly didn’t fit in Tennessee. That doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll fit in Las Vegas but that’s why they bring him in for a workout. The Raiders have had a lackluster pass rush all season so it wouldn’t hurt to take a chance on Beasley. Jon Gruden loves former first-round picks and Clemson alumni. Beasley to the Raiders feels like a match made in heaven.

Raiders Pass Rush in Big Trouble vs. Chiefs

Unfortunately for the Raiders, if they decide to sign Beasley, it’s highly unlikely he’ll play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The team had to put numerous pass rushers on the COVID-19 list ahead of the matchup, including Clelin Ferrell. Ferrell appears to be the only one with no shot of playing on Sunday, which is unfortunate because he had the best game of his career against the Chiefs earlier in the season.

Though there’s a chance most of the players on the COVID-19 list can return on Sunday, a week without practice against arguably the best offense in the NFL is a recipe for disaster. The Raiders are going to need a big game from the offense.

