Raiders Hall of Famer Joins Deion Sanders’ Coaching Staff

Last year, Deion Sanders helped turn Colorado football into one of the biggest stories in the sports world. The NFL Hall of Famer helped turn the program around early on in the 2023 season before having a rough stretch to finish the season.

In an effort to get the Buffaloes to have their first winning record since 2016, Sanders is bringing on another Hall of Famer to his coaching staff. As documented in an April 1 video posted on the Well Off Media YouTube channel, former Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Warren Sapp is joining the team as a Senior Quality Control Analyst.

Now there’s two Gold Jackets in #Boulder #Colorado . . . Coach Warren Sapp @WarrenSapp has arrived at @CUBuffsFootball – the Senior Quality Control Analyst is here to help #CoachPrime build a championship program! #SappNotFishing pic.twitter.com/iVn9UPrzFP — Thee Pregame Show (@theepregameshow) March 31, 2024

As a player, Sapp is one of the best to ever do it. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013. He finished his career with 96.5 sacks and won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 1999.

While his dominance on the field is without question, he has no coaching experience to speak of. Sapp is a Senior Quality Control Analyst so he won’t have much say in game planning or other important decisions. This is a way for him to dip his toes into coaching and see if it’s something he wants to pursue.

Warren Sapp Addresses Team

Warren Sapp has been out of football for over a decade so a lot of the younger Colorado players may not be too familiar with him. However, he’s a charismatic figure who quickly made himself known to the team.

“Senior quality control analyst, it’s a mouthful, and you’ll hear me before you see me most of the time,” Sapp told the team. “But what we gonna do is, big fellas – stance, alignment and assignment. … We’re gonna pour concrete because you know I like nice stuff. And we’re building mansions here, so that’s why I’m here – to help you build your mansion.”

Colorado now has two of the biggest personalities to ever play in the NFL on their coaching staff. It remains to be seen if that will be a recipe for disaster or success. Deion Sanders is clearly embracing having a player-run program.

Colorado Addresses Warren Sapp’s Past

Warren Sapp doesn’t join Colorado without his fair share of baggage. He was difficult as a player and famously announced he was retiring in 2008 with a simple message saying, “I’M DONE!” He’s also had a couple of run-ins with the law but has never had to serve time.

While there were some concerns raised with Colorado bringing him in, the university made it clear that they did their research before hiring him.

“Warren Sapp successfully completed all of the necessary steps required of anyone who is employed at CU Boulder, including a background check,” a statement that USA TODAY obtained from Colorado said, “Athletic Director Rick George personally met with Warren to clearly articulate the department’s standards and expectations, to which he acknowledged and agreed.”

Time will tell if what Deion Sanders is building in Colorado will work. There’s certainly a chance it could turn into a volatile situation. That said, Sanders has proven that he can lead these young players but the 2024 season will be a big test.