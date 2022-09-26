Vet LB Asks Raiders’ Maxx Crosby & Derek Carr to Help Him Land Spot on Roster

The Las Vegas Raiders are a sinking ship after a Week 3 loss to the Tennessee Titans dropped their record to 0-3. The team now has the worst record in the NFL after getting a lot of hype in the offseason. Injuries have been a key factor through the first three games and the team had to list four starters inactive in Week 3.

One of the biggest injuries to watch is linebacker Denzel Perryman. The 2021 Pro Bowler got hurt in Week 1 and has not played since. His absence was felt against the Titans as Derrick Henry picked up 143 total yards. While Perryman’s status remains in flux, the Raiders would be wise to bring in another veteran linebacker. The team recently hosted Blake Martinez for a visit but he left Las Vegas without a deal.

If Martinez isn’t the right fit, the Raiders could look to a familiar face. Veteran linebacker Will Compton has recently hinted that a team is showing interest in him and he could be making a comeback. He was seen greeting Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler during Saturday’s game between the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers. Compton responded to the video by asking quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Maxx Crosby to “put in a good word.”

Compton Just Revealed He Had a Setback

Compton has become a fan favorite for the Raiders in recent years due to his personality. He’s always quick to take a serious situation and find humor in it. This isn’t the first time he’s asked Crosby to help him get back on the roster but it is notable that it comes at a time when he’s said that a team is showing interest in him.

Unfortunately for the 33-year-old linebacker, he had a bit of a setback while trying to get back in football shape. He revealed that he tweaked his back while training and his possible return could be delayed a week.

YEAR 10 UPDATE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/e7Z7T9Uxor — Will Compton (@_willcompton) September 26, 2022

Compton still hasn’t revealed which team is showing interest in him already so it’s possible it’s the Raiders. If not, they could eventually have some interest if he gets in shape.

Josh McDaniels Talks Raiders Tackling Issues

If the Raiders signed Compton, he’d mostly be a special teams asset but the team could use him in some defensive packages. He had 106 tackles in the 2016 season so he knows how to tackle. Head coach Josh McDaniels noted that the Raiders had tackling issues against the Titans in Week 3.

“We’re playing a lot of zone early in the game and trying to focus on the running game,” McDaniels said Sunday. “Then they were dumping the ball down there too when we were playing zone. I thought (Ryan) Tannehill made a few good reads just to give him the ball in some space and let him get some positive plays.

“I think the biggest thing with (Henry) is tackling. If they catch a short pass, the biggest thing we have to do is get him on the ground. I thought he extended some of those plays, obviously, with his running after he had the ball in his hands.”

The Raiders will need to figure out their tackling issues quickly if they hope to get back on track.