Ex-Raiders LB & Fan Favorite Announces Retirement From the NFL

Veteran linebacker Will Compton has struggled to land on an NFL roster since 2021 and has finally decided to hang up his cleats. The former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 33.

“After 9, arguably 10, years in the NFL — I am officially retiring,” Compton wrote on X on September 3. “I truly can’t put into words how grateful I am for this game and the people who have been on this journey with me. Thank you all so much. See you in Canton, OH.”

Compton played nine seasons in the NFL for four different teams, including the Washington Commanders, Tennesee Titans, New Orleans Saints and Raiders. His last stint was in Las Vegas where he played in two games. Compton made his bones as a special teams player but did see the field a lot at linebacker. He started 33 games during his time with the Commanders and did take on some starting duties when he was with the Raiders in 2019.

Compton became a fan favorite amongst Raiders fans thanks to his popular “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast where he frequently hosts his former teammates. Though he’s done playing football going forward, he’ll still be around for commentary.

Divine Deablo Praises Amari Burney

The Raiders have struggled to find long-term solutions at linebacker for years. As tight ends have gotten more skilled and athletic, it’s becoming increasingly important for linebackers to be able to thrive in pass coverage. The team selected former Florida linebacker Amari Burney in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and what makes him interesting is that he used to play safety.

The Raiders have another linebacker who was once a safety in Divine Deablo. He’s taken note of Burney this offseason and is excited about what the young linebacker can do.

“I like him because we mess around a lot,” Deablo said during his August 23 media availability. “He used to be a safety back in the day too. We have very similar play styles, so he comes to me and asks me some questions. And I’m loving the way he’s playing; he’s just got to keep it up.”

Expected starter Robert Spillane is very good in run defense but there are concerns about what he can do in coverage. If Burney shows that he can be impactful against the pass, he’ll see some snaps on third downs as a rookie.

Divine Deablo Hyped for Regular Season

It’s been a long offseason for the Raiders with some pretty substantial changes to the team. With the roster finally set, the next step is for games to start getting played. While the Raiders have had multiple joint practices against other teams, nothing replaces the experience of a real regular season game.

Divine Deablo has worked hard this offseason and is ready to see the fruits of his labor in live action.

“I’m very excited,” Deablo said. “We’ve been working every day. Fortunately, we’ve got a chance to work against other teams, so that was fun. But yeah, I’m very excited for the season and I’m sure everybody else is.”

This is a big year for a Raiders defense that has struggled for decades. Deablo’s performance could be a big factor in whether or not the defense takes a leap forward.