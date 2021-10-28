Ex-Raiders WR Will Snead Quickly Signs With New Team After Getting Cut

The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a great 5-2 start to the season but that didn’t stop wide receiver Willie Snead from asking for a release. The veteran didn’t have much of a role on the offense so decided it would be best to move on. The Raiders granted him a release, leaving him to seek other employment.

Snead didn’t have to wait long as he’s already found a new home. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Snead is signing to the Carolina Panthers practice squad.

Panthers are signing former Raiders’ WR Willie Snead to their practice squad, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2021

It seems odd that he would leave the Raiders to seek a bigger role only to sign with another team’s practice squad. Perhaps Carolina promised him that he’d be on the active roster once he gets acclimated in the offense. The Panthers have a very strong wide receiver corps that features Robby Anderson, D.J. Moore and rookie second-round pick Terrace Marshall. It won’t be the easiest wide receiver corps for Snead to get targets in.

Regardless, he’s a tested veteran who has been productive in the past. With the Panthers in the midst of a four-game losing streak, they could use all the help they can get.

John Brown Released by Broncos

The Raiders had another veteran wide receiver asked to be released shortly before the season started in John Brown. He saw the writing on the wall earlier than Snead did and got ahead of things. However, it hasn’t really worked out for him. Brown recently signed to the Denver Broncos practice squad with hopes of making the active roster soon.

That wasn’t the case and with the return of Jerry Jeudy, the Broncos no longer had a need for him. According to Mike Klis, the team released him, per his request.

WR John Brown had used up his 2 practice squad elevations and with Jeudy return, Broncos weren’t going to bring Brown up to 53. So per source Brown asked for his release from practice squad. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 26, 2021

That’s the second time that Brown has asked for a release this season. It’s odd that he’s not getting a spot on an active roster. Brown has two 1,000+ receiving yards seasons and is one of the best deep threats in the NFL. He has battled injury issues in the past but he’s healthy right now. Brown could be a useful piece for a contending team to add.

Raiders Have an Opening

At this point in the season, Brown is going to have a hard time finding the right role that he’s looking for on a team. He’s a good wide receiver but teams don’t appear very high on him right now. If he continues to have trouble finding a team, perhaps he reaches back out to his former team.

With Snead off to Carolina, the Raiders have an opening at wide receiver. Obviously, Brown would have a limited role on the offense but could get a spot on an active roster. He should have familiarity with the offense considering he spent the entire offseason with the team. It’s a long shot that he comes back but it could be a good deal for both sides. The Raiders wouldn’t mind having another veteran wide receiver who can make an impact.

