CrossFit Athlete Lazar Dukic Posted ‘Heartbreaking’ Last Instagram Video Before Dying During Event

Lazar Dukic, the elite Serbian athlete who died August 8 while swimming during the CrossFit Games in Texas posted a final video to his Instagram page the day before the competition.

In the video, he spoke about the future, revealing, “Somebody asked me what CrossFit is to me . . . It’s is the only thing I’m good at, so why not. I’ll just do it.”

“An absolute tragedy. To hear someone plan their future in something that ripped it away from him is heartbreaking in every way,” a fan wrote in the comment thread.

In the video, Dukic, who vanished while swimming at the CrossFit Games in Fort Worth, Texas, revealed his goals for the future, saying, “This year for me the goal is podium and to stay there for multiple years.” The video was interspersed with scenes of the athlete lifting weights.

Dukic said he motivated himself by “asking myself possibly how bad do you want it?” He said his competitors were working hard, and, “for the podium, it’s fitness.”

“Stay consistent, work hard and you’ll do it,” he advised. “I know somebody is working all the time next to me, so, yes, she pushes me hard both mentally and physically, and I can’t let my brother beat me, so. So it’s just a great push to have him.” He didn’t explain who he meant

On Instagram, Dukic called himself a “4x CrossFit Games Athlete.”

The CrossFit Games confirmed that Dukic was the swimmer who died in a scene that was captured on video and has generated outrage on social media.

“Today is the saddest day in @CrossFit history. We are shattered by the loss of Lazar Đukić along with the entire CrossFit community,” the CrossFit Games wrote on X.

According to Fox 4 Dallas-Fort Worth, Dukic was nearing the finish line after a half-mile swim after a lengthy run when he “vanished.” WFAA-TV called his death a “reported drowning.”

Fans Were Outraged That Lazar Dukic Wasn’t Saved

@dailymail CrossFit athlete Lazar Đukić vanished in the water during a livestreamed swim race in Texas. He was last seen about 100 meters from the end of the 800-meter swimming segment, but his team told organizers he never emerged from the water. A body was recovered, but officials have not yet confirmed whether the body is Đukić. #news #death #crossfit #tragic #texas #athlete ♬ Clumsy Shock – DJ BAI

Fans expressed shock in the comment thread of the Instagram post. “Crushed. Having just done water support for a triathlon four days ago I’m completely shocked at the lack of paddle boarders, kayakers, and boats in the water for people who do not often open water swim. Sending all my love to this athlete, family, & friends,” one wrote on the thread.

Another fan wrote, “Crossfit Games failed you. 💔 I am so sorry that you did not get to grow old anf enjoy life, because the organization was lazy, careless and incompetent. This is very disturbing, sad and infuriating. I am heartbroken for you. 💔”

Another person added, “I’m so sorry the sport you loved couldn’t do what they should to save you 💔”

“I’m so angry that this happened, when by all rights you should have been saved. I’m so apalled that you were betrayed in this way, when you gave everything you had. Rest in peace champ, we will not forget you,” another fan wrote.

CNN reported that homicide investigators are looking into the death.

The CrossFit Games Called Lazar Dukic 1 of the Sport’s ‘Most Talented Competitors’

CrossFit Games CEO Don Faul confirmed in a video interview that a swimmer had died at the event on August 8 and noted that the CrossFit Games officials were cooperating with authorities who are looking into what happened.

“Lazar was one of our sport’s most talented competitors, but he was much more than an athlete. He was a son, a brother, and a friend to practically everyone who knew him. Fiercely competitive, incurably joyful and uncommonly kind, Lazar was the sun of any room he was in. The loss of his light is inconceivable,” the statement from the CrossFit Games says.

CrossFit athlete Cole Learn told WFAA-TV, “I saw him sort of start to scramble he started doing small turns and he was trying to get his head out of the water. It was at that time we started screaming to the lifeguard he needed help and in a few seconds he was under, he never came back up.”

There is a GoFundMe page to help the athlete’s family, which says, “Lazar Ðukić, beloved friend and elite athlete went missing after a swimming portion of an event in Texas. On August 8, during the first event of the CrossFit Games in Ft. Worth, in the Marine Creek Reservoir, Lazar drowned.”

“A life that touched so many. Today the fitness community mourns the loss of beloved friend and elite athlete Lazar Đukić,” the page continues. The page has raised more than $260,000.

He leaves behind his girlfriend Anja and Brother Luka, the page says.

Dukic, 28, was from Serbia, according to WFAA.