Levante vs. Barcelona Lineup Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Live Score & Match Result

Levante will host Barcelona on Sunday, Sept. 13, at Estadio Ciutat de València for the fifth matchweek of the 2026-27 La Liga season.

The home side enter the match 13th in the standings with five points from four matches, with one win, two draws and one defeat. Hansi Flick’s side, meanwhile, come into the match as the undisputed leaders of La Liga, despite having one fewer game played than their closest pursuers, Real Madrid, Deportivo Alavés and Sevilla. Barcelona lead the table with 12 points from four matches and a perfect record of four wins.

In their most recent La Liga outing, Barcelona cruised to a 5-0 victory over Valencia on Sept. 6, with Lamine Yamal scoring twice and Fermín López, Raphinha and Pedri each adding a goal.

After that, in their Champions League debut, they defeated Feyenoord 5-1, with Raphinha scoring twice and Lamine Yamal, Karim Adeyemi, and new signing Gabriel Jesus also getting on the scoresheet.

Levante vs. Barcelona: Live Score

Team Score Scorer/s Levante – – Barcelona – –

This section will be updated as the match progresses. It starts at 3:15 p.m. BST, 7:15 a.m. PT, 10:15 a.m. ET.

Levante vs. Barcelona: Starting Lineups

Levante head into this match without any absences, although Karl Etta Eyong is a doubt with an ankle injury.

As for Barcelona, Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji are both ruled out with knee injuries, while Eric García is a doubt due to a nose injury.

Currently, the Barcelona players taking the spotlight in LaLiga are Raphinha (1 assist, 6 goals), Lamine Yamal (4 goals), Fermin Lopez (2 assists, 4 goals), and Anthony Gordon (4 assists). Little by little, Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus are adapting to Flick’s system, but they are still in the process.

Although it is probable that Jesus adds minutes so that he goes along with the rotation, it does not seem that he is going to be a starter. We will see if Flick has prepared a surprise, but for now it seems the chosen attackers will be Yamal, Raphinha and Gordon.

Levante predicted starting XI vs. Barcelona: Ryan; Perez, Dela, Mandi, Sanchez; Rey; Brugue, Bardeli, Olasgasti, Fernandez; Romero.

Barcelona predicted starting XI vs. Levante: J. Garcia; E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Fermin, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon.

These predicted starting lineups will be replaced by the official confirmed lineups about an hour before kickoff, when both clubs announce them.

Levante vs. Barcelona: Match Result

This section will be updated once the match concludes, around 5:15 p.m. BST, 9:15 a.m. PT, 12:15 p.m. ET.